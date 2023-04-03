Nigerian actress and controversial media personality Nkechi Blessing is grateful to God as she marks her son’s birthday

The movie star took to social media to share lovely pictures of her little boy to celebrate God’s faithfulness in his life

While fans and colleagues joined in celebrating with Nkechi Blessing, Tonto Dikeh appreciated her colleague for being a wonderful mother

Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing Sunday is celebrating her little boy Elijah Success' birthday on Monday, April 2, 2023.

The sultry actress took to social media to share lovely pictures of her baby, Elijah Success, while she showered him with encomiums to mark his day.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday marks son's birthday Credit: @nkechinsundayblessing

Source: Instagram

In her post, Nkechi prayed for God’s guidance and showered the young champ with motherly affection.

"The Big 4 Happy birthday, @king_elijah_success. Grow in abundant grace, my child❤️."

A few hours before her son’s birthday, the actress took to Instagram to note her anticipation.

See her posts below:

More pictures from Nkechi Blessing as her son celebrates his birthday:

Celebrities and fans join the actress in celebrating her son

Tonto Dikeh shared a picture of Nkechi on her page and appreciated her colleague for being an amazing mother to the little boy.

"Happy birthday super Man. May all your days be blessed with Joy, wealth, happiness, Love, understanding and gods growth. We love you Kingy @king_elijah_success. Cc @nkechiblessingsunday Thanks mama for taking care of Elijah with all of you. May he grow to never depart from your heart and life."

