Nollywood actor and producer Yul Edochie has revealed his plans to name his next son Donald Trump

The father of four boys shared a picture of the US president-elect as he made known his intentions

Sharing a picture of the incoming president, he shared the attributes he personally noticed about Trump, spurring reactions online

As America prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice-President JD Vance, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has gushed over the renowned US politician.

The Nollywood filmmaker, while highlighting Donald Trump's strength and uniqueness, revealed that his next son would bear his name.

Yul Edochie praised Donald Trump.

Source: Instagram

Yul shared a picture of the incoming president and claimed that he was the "Leader of the stubborn boys".

Not stopping there, the controversial celebrity tagged Trump's Instagram account and filled his message with lots of love emojis.

It is worth noting that the filmmaker has two sons with his second wife, Judy Austin, and two sons with his estranged wife, May Edochie.

He wrote:

"Official portrait of my man for life, the incoming president of America. Leader of the Stubborn Boys association. President Donald Trump. You already know I'm naming my next son TRUMP".

Aljazeera reports that On Monday, January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term as president of the United States, capping off a dramatic return.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

In a previous report, Yul shared his two cents about premature death among the youths.

In a post on social media, he disclosed that a lot of young people were dying too early.

According to him, the reason for the premature death was as a result of abandonment of traditional religion. He opined that many have embraced the ways of the white men and that the spirit behind those religions was angry with a lot of people.

Speaking further about the youths that are dying, the star actor mentioned the ages that people die nowadays.

He noted that a lot of people die in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Sharing the way out of the challenge, the movie act, who likes taunting his critics, said that people should go back to traditional worship.

Yul Edochie's post on Donal Trump spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peaceofmiin:

"Man wen nor fit handle two woman say he sturborn 😂😂😂 u weak dodo."

krisslino1:

"Even if Joe Biden comes out and wins again you'll call him your man . You're shameless and indecisive " anywhere belle face"

bellesaga969:

"Ds 1 no knw d difference between stubborn and mumu😂😂😂😂😂😂when queen say make u knw step ur foot for e mansion again u for go na.....na dre we for knw say u stubborn😂😂abi as u dey sleep with obasi left over food na wetin make u stubborn b that?"

sylviamaphosa:

"I always thank May for not agreeing to a polygamy imagine mumu man plus shameless woman Judy."

ada_beke_comedy:

"D real stubborn person association na Queen May because she acts without a word...u no fit hear kpiiimmm for her mouth but her actions speaks volume..yul u are just a weakling who's only proving to be tough.."

Yul Edochie advises the youths

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for the youth so live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

