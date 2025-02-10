The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has issued a statement about the arrest of TikTok star, Sea King

After the online personality got arrested for allegedly defaming Pastor Adeboye and the preacher ordered his release, the church addressed the matter

RCCG’s stance on Adeboye’s call for Sea King’s release and the defamatory statements made in the controversial video raised mixed feelings

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)’s public relations team has reacted to TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo aka Sea King’s arrest.

Recall that Sea King had allegedly made defamatory statements against RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the elderly preacher asked for his release, stating that he wasn’t behind the arrest.

Hours after Pastor Adeboye ordered Sea King’s arrest, RCCG’s PR took to their official Instagram page to say that they had decided to allow the law to take its due course.

Nigerians react as RCCG backtracks after Pastor Adeboye called for Sea King's release.

In the press statement, it was explained that before Pastor Adeboye called for Sea King’s arrest, the viral video where the TikToker made the defamatory comments had not been properly examined and that after the clip was checked, they had decided to let the law continue to take charge of the matter.

The statement reads in part:

“Upon careful review of the concerns raised regarding certain statements and allegations, it has become necessary to allow the law to take its course.

It is important to properly understand Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s statement during the Holy Ghost Service Night on Saturday regarding Olumide Ogunsanwo (Seaking303). The Church does not intend to interfere with the ongoing police investigation, especially as there is an official complaint filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum against Olumide Ogunsanwo John (Seaking303) and others on behalf of the Fathers of Faith, including Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.”

Reactions as RCCG backtracks on ordering Sea King’s release

The RCCG’s statement about letting the law continue to handle Sea King’s alleged defamatory claims about Pastor Adeboye was met with reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Lash_gee said:

“God bless RCCG.”

Eddie.oluwa said:

“Very good 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾. I love this.”

Ajphotography.9 wrote:

“Left to me, I'd actually Love it if Daddy decides to discipline him, where was this audacity in the days where there was no social media, its just so sad😔.”

Tosynelite4real said:

“Good job. He should learn his lesson.”

Fobmat_collections wrote:

“I love this i already said he's going to learn the hard way.”

Jumregant wrote:

“Very Good. It’s the disrespect for me someone old enough to be your daddy. No fear or whatsoever. He will learn the hard way 😂”

Its_kingdave.official said:

“They think they can always make and circulate baseless defamatory nonsense against Daddy GO because "He's a pastor l, he should just take it in" well he always has but it gets to a point where you reap the consequences of your actions this is even little compared to what people like this will receive from God if they don't repent. Well deserved he should be dealt with by the law to it's fullest👌👌”

Realzion53 said:

“This is the right thing to do. License should not be given to anyone to disrespect our father ! No. He should be investigated and of found guilty he should serve his term. Thank you.”

Oluwatimilehin_aa said:

“It’s high time they learn the hard way! I mean, just because Daddy GO has been quiet and taking it all in doesn’t make it appropriate! I looked at ‘thing’ disrespecting Daddy GO with zero fact and I sighed! Omo! Social media is a leveler o because It’s the height of disrespect for me! Until he can provide the evidence that Daddy GO led a protest against GEJ’s tenure, he should remain in Jail!”

Oluwaseyifunmi_18 said:

“👏👏👏 Daddy is not to be disrespected.”

VDM slams TikToker Sea King for insulting Adeboye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM had reacted to the re-arrest of Sea King by the police.

The social media critic knocked Sea King for disrespecting Pastor EA Adeboye and shared a clip of what Sea King said about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

