CDQ Shares Loved-up Photos With Paulo's Daughter Vanessa, Many Gush: "He Don Comot Queue Finally"
- Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, widely known as CDQ shocked the entire internet after he posted loved-up photos with Oga Paulo's daughter
- Recall that Vanessa welcomed her daughter sometime last year but failed to disclose the father of her child
- With the new pictures shared by CDQ, many have tried to piece things together, wondering if CDQ is her baby daddy
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian social media users have shared their hot takes after CDQ, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, posted a couple of pictures with Oga Paulo's child, Vanessa.
The rapper went online to post new pictures where he looked smitten with Vanessa. There was also another clip where it looked like the duo were about to kiss each other.
The new roll-out have left fans wondering if they are a couple, or it is a promotional video. Some have also asked if CDQ is the father of Vanessa's months old daughter.
Burna boy and Chloë Bailey: Afrobeats star’s ex Stefflon Don reportedly unfollows US star, she reacts
See CDQ's pictures below:
Recall that in December, Vanessa shared adorable images of her daughter, as she celebrated the festive season.
"Merry Christmas from my sweet little Zariah Nwamaka, celebrating her very first Christmas❤️ She’s already the best gift I could ever ask for, filling our hearts with love and joy. Wishing you a holiday full of magic, laughter, and precious moments. 🎄🎅."
See the post below:
CDQ's post spurs massive online reactions
Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:
@iamteddya said:
"CDQ don comot queue finally."
@folagade_banks said:
"Congratulations Cdq yeyee."
@baddyoosha said:
"No wonder why u dey sing love song these days 🤣🤣❤️."
@official_dc_obago said:
"Haaa mugabe don fall in love 😮😂Chief of staff awon maamii."
@officialmayorspeaks:
"Congratulations boss, Woosss Wobi, she don finally wobi."
@oluwa_max1 said:
"@polancoexoticcars Shey una dy whine ?? Why una never post @cdqolowo for una page 🙄 better do the needful Asaaap ❤️ #CDQnosmall."
@lado.luxury said:
"Bodami sodiq 🙌 congratulations."
@yoyo_lomo_ said:
"What's going on here?"
@kingolaitan_ said:
"Cdq olowo ti wa online."
@emperorlion1892 said:
"Congratulations CDQ Olowo❤️."
Spyro tells fans he's cool with Paulo
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Spyro clarified his situation with music boss Paulo amid their recent online drama.
In a new post, the music star said he has no issues with the mogul and told his fans to focus instead on Ubi Franklin.
Spyro’s new position on Paulo raised some interesting comments from social media users as they took sides.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng