Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, widely known as CDQ shocked the entire internet after he posted loved-up photos with Oga Paulo's daughter

Recall that Vanessa welcomed her daughter sometime last year but failed to disclose the father of her child

With the new pictures shared by CDQ, many have tried to piece things together, wondering if CDQ is her baby daddy

Nigerian social media users have shared their hot takes after CDQ, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, posted a couple of pictures with Oga Paulo's child, Vanessa.

The rapper went online to post new pictures where he looked smitten with Vanessa. There was also another clip where it looked like the duo were about to kiss each other.

CDQ ignited reactions with the post he shared with Oga Paulo's daughter. Credit: @cdqolowo

The new roll-out have left fans wondering if they are a couple, or it is a promotional video. Some have also asked if CDQ is the father of Vanessa's months old daughter.

See CDQ's pictures below:

Recall that in December, Vanessa shared adorable images of her daughter, as she celebrated the festive season.

"Merry Christmas from my sweet little Zariah Nwamaka, celebrating her very first Christmas❤️ She’s already the best gift I could ever ask for, filling our hearts with love and joy. Wishing you a holiday full of magic, laughter, and precious moments. 🎄🎅."

See the post below:

CDQ's post spurs massive online reactions

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iamteddya said:

"CDQ don comot queue finally."

@folagade_banks said:

"Congratulations Cdq yeyee."

@baddyoosha said:

"No wonder why u dey sing love song these days 🤣🤣❤️."

@official_dc_obago said:

"Haaa mugabe don fall in love 😮😂Chief of staff awon maamii."

@officialmayorspeaks:

"Congratulations boss, Woosss Wobi, she don finally wobi."

@oluwa_max1 said:

"@polancoexoticcars Shey una dy whine ?? Why una never post @cdqolowo for una page 🙄 better do the needful Asaaap ❤️ #CDQnosmall."

@lado.luxury said:

"Bodami sodiq 🙌 congratulations."

@yoyo_lomo_ said:

"What's going on here?"

@kingolaitan_ said:

"Cdq olowo ti wa online."

@emperorlion1892 said:

"Congratulations CDQ Olowo❤️."

Spyro tells fans he's cool with Paulo

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Spyro clarified his situation with music boss Paulo amid their recent online drama.

In a new post, the music star said he has no issues with the mogul and told his fans to focus instead on Ubi Franklin.

Spyro’s new position on Paulo raised some interesting comments from social media users as they took sides.

