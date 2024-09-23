Vanessa Okoye, daughter of Paulo, has shared how her father reacted after he found out that she was pregnant

The young lady had welcomed a baby girl a few weeks ago and shared the good news with her fans online

Speaking about her father's reaction, she noted that he was quiet for a while and behaved like a every typical Igbo

Paulo Okoye's daughter, Vanessa, has shared the joys of motherhood with her fans in a question and answer session.

Legit.ng had reported that Vanessa had welcomed a baby girl a few weeks ago. She shared a picture while she was in the hospital.

Paulo's daughter speaks about her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

She later told her fans to ask her a question, and they asked how her father reacted after he got to know that she was going to be mother.

In her response, Vanessa stated that the music entrepreneur reacted like a typical Igbo man. According to her, her father was quiet and didn't really express much. However, he was very supportive during her pregnancy.

Vanessa speaks about motherhood

Another person also asked her how she felt after finding out that she was pregnant.

She explained that she had different mixed emotions. She was happy, worried, scared, however, she decided to prepared herself for her baby's arrival.

The new mother read different books and made researches. When her baby arrived, she had immense joy and a feeling she couldn't explain.

Recall that Paulo had visited his granddaughter in the hospital after she was born.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Vanessa's post

Legit.ng captured reactions of fan to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@emeraldosas_:

"That feeling when looking at that little pumpkin who was inside you few days ago 🥹 their scent, little cries, the way they struggle to open their eyes 🥹 I wish for all women to experience this soon.'

@nikemiiiii:

"That small girl no know wetin God do for am with those kind grandma way she get o."

@hameedahadayi:

"It’s best to bring children into d world within d confines of marriage ..that’s what every father would want for their daughter. God bless ur family."

@dees_foodmart24:

"Normally seeing a new born bring joy that is not explainable."

@meisy_daisy:

"God bless her."

@sweetbahdgurl_:

"Make i just waka dey go, make i no just talk ."

@amagracie:

"Normally pikin dey bring satisfaction."

@onyiix_official:

"Say no to premarital bedroom matters."

Lady bashes Vanessa for getting pregnant

Legit.ng had reported that days after Nigerian billionaire Paulo Okoye announced the arrival of his first granddaughter, a lady on X shared her thoughts about the child's arrival and his mum.

The lady's comment was about Paulo's daughter welcoming a child out of wedlock and giving the boy her father's surname instead of the name of the man who impregnated her.

However, the typographical error in the lady's post sparked more reactions online than what she intended to achieve.

