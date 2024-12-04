Iyabo Ojo's Lover Paulo's Child Gushes Over Daughter as She Clocks 3 Months: "Grandpa's Carbon Copy"
- Iyabo Ojo's boo Oga Paulo's daughter Vanessa has shared a sweet post about her newborn, who turned 3 months recently
- Vanzy, who stirred controversy online following the birth of her child, took to social media to share a lovely post
- Vanessa's sweet caption and note to her daughter triggered an outpour of emotional reactions from social media users
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Vanessa Okoye, a Nigerian media personality and daughter of Iyabo Ojo's man, Paulo O has shared a captivating post online as her first daughter celebrates her three-month birthday.
Vanzy, as she is fondly called, disclosed that he daughter has turned around her fears about motherhood into a beautiful journey.
She additionally prayed to God to grant to bless, protect and guide her ways.
Vanzy wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
"3 months of pure joy, love, and blessings. ❤️ My sweet baby, you’ve turned my fears about motherhood into the most beautiful journey, filling my days with laughter and my heart with endless love. You’ve brought smiles and light to everyone around you, and I’m so grateful for the gift that you are."
"I pray that God continues to bless, protect, and guide you in all your ways. You are my sunshine, my precious little one. Happy 3 months, my darling Zariah. Mummy loves you more than words can say! 💕"
See the post below:
Fans celebrate Paulo's granddaughter
Read some reactions below:
@anthonyomachi:
"Grandpa carbon copy 😍😍."
@austa_urchbabe:
"😍😍😍😍 so cute. I can see Grandpa's looks."
@pabbzinoo:
"Luckiest Uncle 🌍💘."
@_chinwendum:
"The eyes❤️❤️❤️I love. God bless you more baby girl."
@tadetunji660:
"God bless you baby girl ❤."
@mimiclassy11:
"Happy birthday mum's copy cutie 😍❤️."
@debstarbeauty__empire:
"😍😍😍Awwnnn my baby is 3month now now ooo."
Lady bashes Paulo’s daughter
Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on X shared her thoughts days after Nigerian billionaire music executive Paulo Okoye announced the arrival of his first grandson.
The lady's comment was about Paulo's daughter welcoming a child out of wedlock and giving the child her father's surname instead of the name of the man who impregnated her.
Billionaire wife Regina Daniels anticipates Christmas, prays for fans: "How's 70-year-old man today?
However, the error in the lady's post has sparked more reactions online than her initial intent.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng