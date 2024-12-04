Iyabo Ojo's boo Oga Paulo's daughter Vanessa has shared a sweet post about her newborn, who turned 3 months recently

Vanzy, who stirred controversy online following the birth of her child, took to social media to share a lovely post

Vanessa's sweet caption and note to her daughter triggered an outpour of emotional reactions from social media users

Vanessa Okoye, a Nigerian media personality and daughter of Iyabo Ojo's man, Paulo O has shared a captivating post online as her first daughter celebrates her three-month birthday.

Vanzy, as she is fondly called, disclosed that he daughter has turned around her fears about motherhood into a beautiful journey.

She additionally prayed to God to grant to bless, protect and guide her ways.

Vanzy wrote:

"3 months of pure joy, love, and blessings. ❤️ My sweet baby, you’ve turned my fears about motherhood into the most beautiful journey, filling my days with laughter and my heart with endless love. You’ve brought smiles and light to everyone around you, and I’m so grateful for the gift that you are."

"I pray that God continues to bless, protect, and guide you in all your ways. You are my sunshine, my precious little one. Happy 3 months, my darling Zariah. Mummy loves you more than words can say! 💕"

Fans celebrate Paulo's granddaughter

Read some reactions below:

@anthonyomachi:

"Grandpa carbon copy 😍😍."

@austa_urchbabe:

"😍😍😍😍 so cute. I can see Grandpa's looks."

@pabbzinoo:

"Luckiest Uncle 🌍💘."

@_chinwendum:

"The eyes❤️❤️❤️I love. God bless you more baby girl."

@tadetunji660:

"God bless you baby girl ❤."

@mimiclassy11:

"Happy birthday mum's copy cutie 😍❤️."

@debstarbeauty__empire:

"😍😍😍Awwnnn my baby is 3month now now ooo."

