Nigerian singer Spyro has clarified his situation with music boss Paulo amid their recent online drama

In a new post, the music star said he has no issues with the mogul and told his fans to focus instead on Ubi Franklin

Spyro’s new position on Paulo raised some interesting comments from social media users as they took sides

Nigerian singer Oludipe David, aka Spyro, has cleared the air about his supposed issues with music boss Paul Okoye, aka Paulo.

A day after his podcast interview went viral, where he made claims about his time under Paulo’s record label, the Who’s Your Guy crooner shared a new post online where he redirected the attention of his fans.

Fans react as Spyro tells them to focus on Ubi Franklin instead of Paulo.

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, he has no issues with Paulo, and his fans should focus instead on Ubi Franklin.

Note that the music star had accused Ubi Franklin of using David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s name to scam him out of millions. This led to a messy back-and-forth on social media.

On Spyro’s Instagram stories, he said that Paulo will always be his boss, and he has no problem with him. He also said that he would prefer the attention to be on Ubi because he is a scammer at his core.

In the singer’s words:

“Can we leave Oga Paulo, Like I said I have zero issue with him. Once my boss, always my boss. Let’s focus on Ubi Franklin abi y’all doing like you don’t know ‘Who Be Franklin’? A scam at his core.”

See a screenshot of Spyro’s post below:

Screenshot as Spyro tells fans to focus on Ubi Franklin and not Paulo.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Spyro says he has no issue with Paulo

Spyro’s post where he stated that he had no problems with Paulo and that his focus was on Ubi Franklin went viral and raised mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

anurichika:

“Because he has evidence? Don’t use your hand and destroy the brand you are building.”

Abimbolami01:

“Make we laugh jare😂.”

kallykuhn:

“This one wan trend.”

Bumsy4life:

“You have nothing against him yet podcast made you talk about him. Too much entitlement.”

Teekay.official:

“Because Paulo had evidence against U, u shifted to Ubi...You don't speak in such manner about people who have helped Ur journey in any way...they were not Ur siblings but they did for U what Ur siblings or Ur parents can't do...do U get it? Like do U get it? Coconut head.😮”

Xclusiverahmat:

“Then what made you bring him up in your podcast.”

Dukeofatyrau:

“He don turn off commenting Pastor Olee.”

Ujah_bright:

“Okay naa we don hear u 😂😂.”

D__realbbg:

“This January just come with gbas gbos here & there.”

mag_scented_candle.ng:

“Because you know most people on social media hate ubi , that is what you want to be using . But you people have agreement before linking you up to where you bought car na.”

Prettywomenhub:

“Ungrateful , because paulo has evidence now😂.”

cheeamaka_b_xx_:

“Is it that everyone is trying to act ignorant. It’s not only him that has come out to talk about Ubi even VDM don talk more than two times.”

Finest_dooll:

“So this one's are not ur guy,oh walai.”

gossip_with_facts:

“Na you buy data for us to tell us who we go focus on, your entitlement mentality svcks... clout chaser, better stick to pursuing bbnaija babes since music don tire you😂😂.”

pupurikkie:

“Why every January Dey be gbas hbos for naija.”

official_queen_estty:

“Wooo!!! No be all these ones dey do me abeg.”

the.emzzy_yo:

“Na January we still de oh 😂.”

Girlie__vi:

“😂😂😂Oga don’t cut sides,face the two,I think you are strong😂.”

sidneybonne:

“How we go take leave Paulo when you don cast ham with style 😂 if na so your own “I don’t have issues with Paulo” be for people omo you bad gonnnnn.”

VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of duping man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, accused Ubi Franklin of duping a man of over N10 million using Davido's name.

In the lengthy video, the social media activist explained how Ubi Franklin collected a total of N10.5 million from an upcoming artist with claims that he would get him a music feature with Davido.

According to Very Dark Man, Ubi, who is supposed to be a top person in the Nigerian entertainment scene, is engaging in fraudulent activities.

Source: Legit.ng