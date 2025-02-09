Nigerian guitarist Fiokee shared a heartbreaking post about one of his family members on social media

The popular guitarist has just lost his younger sister, who died as a result of domestic violence from her relationship

His post was filled with pain and regret as he shared more details about the situation while advising other women

Fiokee, a talented Nigerian guitarist whose real name is Ifiok Effanga, has gone online to announce the tragic demise of his younger sister, Emem.

The creative shared a picture of him and his sister while adding a heart-wrenching caption about her death. According to him, she died from domestic violence, but he had no idea as she never spoke about what she was going through.

Fiokee stated that he had no idea what she was going through, as she refused to speak up. He affirmed that although justice will be served, it is not going to revive his sister.

Nonetheless, he urged women to speak up and leave abusive relationships.

Fiokee wrote:

"My heart is shattered. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sister is gone. She was taken from us by someone who claimed to love her. I had no idea she was suffering in silence. She never spoke about the abuse, and now it’s too late. If you are in an abusive relationship, please, I beg you—speak up. I know it’s not easy."

"I know fear can make you stay quiet. But silence can be deadly. There are people who care, people who will help you. Please don’t wait until it’s too late. Justice will take its course, but no amount of punishment will bring my sister back. If this message can save even one life, then her death will not be in vain. Rest in peace, my love. I will miss you forever."

See his post below:

Fans, celebs condole with Fiokee

Read some reactions from social media users below:

@k8henshaw said:

"😢😢😢😢😢💔💔💔 oh my. My sincere condolence to you and your loved ones."

@mavingrandpa said:

"So heart breaking. My sincere condolences to you @fiokee and family."

@koredebello said:

"Whew! Very heartbreaking. My sincere condolences to you and yours brother 💌🙏🏾."

@realwarripikin said:

"Omg💔😭. I am so sorry to hear this 😢😢😢."

@soso_6312 said:

"Sorry for your loss. My condolences 💐 to you and your family."

@moniquedvibe said:

"Oh my goodness 😢😢am so sorry Bro...may God comfort your family."

@memelicious20 said:

"Chai 💔💔💔 💔 this is so sad 😭 tbh 🤦🏻‍♀️ accept my condolences 💐 😢😢."

@omabarbie1 said:

"Fear of what people will say 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️😩😩😩😡 may her soul RIP."

@eroniniofficial said:

"I’m so sorry man😔, may her soul rest in peace 🕊."

"Domestic violence killed Osinachi Nwachukwu" - Colleagues

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, some colleagues of late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu spoke up about the cause of her death.

The colleagues declared that the incessant domestic violence the singer suffered from her man was what killed her.

They dragged the man for killing his wife as they shared different opinions about what killed her, Nigerians have reacted differently to the domestic violence reports.

