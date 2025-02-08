Ogun state government in a recent statement has condemned Portable Zazu for attacking its official

The state government via Kayode Akinmade recall the Zeh Nation label boss' assault history, without provocation

The Ogun state government's comment about the Zazu crooner has further stirred reactions from netizens

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola has continued to trend days after he was reported to have launched an attack on some Ogun state officials, spurring a recent response from the government.

In a recent statement, the Ogun State government condemned Portable's action, tagging him a “serial dissident” and “unrepentant rascal.

Ogun government responds to Portable Zazu's attack on its officials. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Governor Dapo Abiodun's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade on Friday, February 8, in a statement via PUNCH revealed that the Zazu crooner had a history of assaulting government officials without provocation describing the singer's recent action as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

“We are profoundly taken aback by the unpleasant and uncivil act of the Hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, in Iyana-Ilogbo, where his bar is located,” Akinmade stated.

In related news, nine of Portable’s followers were arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court, while he remains at large.

Legit.ng also recently reported a video of Portable explaining that he did not wrong the government and had no idea why they would treat him in such a manner.

The singer stated that he only helps the boys under his care and does not smoke or engage in illegal activities.

Reactions as Ogun govt slams Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Abdulkareem Ismail said:

"I know dis guy will later end up in prison."

Omoelesin Oriyomi Lateef reacted:

"Please guys what the guy do for governor ogun state i think the guy not doing anything for government but why's government doing all this to the guy is not fight government."

Sun Kan Mi commented:

"Omo Oro Them no dey follow government fight , na to Pele u for prison and end your career."

Kamal Deen Shuaib said:

This guy nah trouble maker."

Hussein Abdulrasheed reacted:

"Portable and his wahala sha."

Tryber Sabbath Adekunle said:

"The king of troubles."

Man shares what allegedly occurred at Zazu's Bar

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable is reportedly in trouble and is likely aware of the gravity of the situation.

A popular influencer accused the musician of attacking government officials who were assigned to work at his location.

The influencer, in a lengthy tweet, narrated how the Tony Montana hitmaker allegedly assaulted the agents and is currently in hiding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng