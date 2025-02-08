In a resurfaced 2011 video, Naja’atu Muhammad endorsed Nuhu Ribadu for president, citing his integrity over ethnic or religious affiliations

This comes after Muhammad recently accused Ribadu, the now National Security Adviser (NSA), of hypocrisy for serving in President Tinubu’s administration despite previously criticizing him

Interestingly, Ribadu, through his lawyer, had demanded a retraction and public apology, from Muhammad, insisting the claims are false and damaging, however, she refused and challenged him to take legal action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A 2011 video of how Naja’atu Muhammad reportedly endorsed and campaigned for Nuhu Ribadu for president has resurfaced in the polity.

Report details how Najatu reportedly campaigned for Ribadu in 2011, amid claims the NSA called Tinubu corrupt. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu, Hajia Najaatu Muhammad

Source: Facebook

Ribadu tackled Najatu over claim he called Tinubu corrupt in 2011

Vanguard reported that Hajia Muhammad made the allegation in a TikTok video, where she berated Ribadu for serving in Tinubu's government. He castigated the NSA when he was the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This then led to the genesis of their recent rift in the polity.

However, the video was shared on X by an X user identified as Oguntoye Opeyemi, detailed how Najaatu reportedly worked tirelessly for Ribadu to emerge as president in 2011.

“May God, the giver of power to whom he pleases, make Ribadu the president of Nigeria…”

“We are picking Ribadu not because he is Hausa-Fulani, not because he is a Muslim, but because he is a man of integrity.” the leader of the Northern Star Youth Initiative, Naja’atu Muhammad, declared in a viral video, her voice ringing out loud to a gathering who erupted in a chorus of ‘Amen.’

From the video footage as reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, February 8, "seated beside her, his hands clapping, Nuhu Ribadu was perhaps moved by her heartfelt endorsement of his presidential bid in 2011 under the Action Congress."

In 2011, Muhammad also reportedly faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) government for its inability to address major concerns of Nigerians, claiming it was time to stop grumbling and act.

“Since 1999, more people have died in this country under the PDP than the civil war. They have died, they have been killed; they have been killed in senseless religious riots, in senseless road accidents, in senseless curable diseases. Wake up! Wake up!

“What they are telling us now is that Jonathan has good luck. What did he do? What did he do to be the Vice President? Nothing! Opportunism. What did he do to be deputy governor? Nothing! What did he do to become governor? His governor was impeached. Good luck for him, bad luck for Nigeria. Yes, it is bad luck for Nigeria because it is the only credential he has.

“…And for our so-called northern elders, they have ruled this country for 37 years or 50 years. They don’t have anything to show.”

Daily Trust maintained that this (the above assertion) was how Naja’atu Muhammad campaigned for Nuhu Ribadu back in 2011 when he ran for the office of the president under the platform of the Action Congress (AC).

Muhammad vs Ribadu: Matters arising

Recently, Muhammad, in a Tik Tok video, accused the NSA of serving in Tinubu’s government despite castigating him when was the chairman of EFCC.

Muhammad also dared the NSA to drag her to court.

Ribadu opens up on allegation of referring to Tinubu as corrupt

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu has denied the allegation that he once referred to the president as a corrupt individual.

Nigeria Ribadu, who was accused of making the statement when he was the EFCC chairman, said he never shared such a view about Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state.

The NSA then challenged the accuser to provide evidence of the allegation or apologise within the next seven days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng