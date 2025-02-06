Nigerian singer Naira Marley has doubled down as critics blast people listening to his music on social media

The Marlian Music boss reposted videos of Ayra Starr and Regina Daniels dancing to his song while showing off his YouTube views

Naira Marley’s posts went viral on social media and raised mixed reactions from several social media users

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has shared videos of actress Regina Daniels and singer Ayra Starr dancing to his newly released song.

Recall that Ayra Starr faced criticisms recently after a video of her vibing to the Marlian Music boss’ track on TikTok went viral. This stemmed from Naira Marley being blacklisted in the industry by some of his fans following the death of his ex-signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

After Ayra Starr was dragged online, Naira Marley the Marlian Music boss doubled down on his official X page. The music star posted videos of Ayra Starr, Regina Daniels and other ladies dancing to his song on TikTok.

In a subsequent post, Naira Marley bragged about the millions of views his new song had garnered on YouTube. The music star posted a screenshot showing that the track had amassed over two million views in just a short time after its release.

See his tweets below:

Reactions as Naira Marley taunts critics

Naira Marley’s move to taunt his critics by posting videos of celebrities like Ayra Starr and Regina Daniels dancing to his song and the music’s YouTube views raised comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Onyejeagada said:

“Do we now play his songs?”

Toyenyensecret said;

“May your soul continue to rest in peace Imole🙏🏽💡💔.”

Woyingidoubara said:

“Na who die nai lose.”

Teeto__olayeni wrote:

“One thing I like about myself,I can stand on business like maddddddddd. Some people are already nonexistent to me and this guy and his crew are one of them.”

_vyvyen.obi wrote:

“This guy knows what he's doing. People should stop entertaining him.”

Adoseof1mole wrote:

“Nigerians forgets easily.”

Shop_____with_vian___ wrote:

“Why won’t people play and dance to his songs when vdm carry am on top his head say naira marley is innocent…Same you all who’s saying canceling him are the same people saying supporting vdm. The whole case was shifted and everyone removed eyes from naira Marley.

Even if he didn’t directly Keed him bfr the bullly was too much from naira’s g a n g. Goodness.”

Adeagboyetundee said:

“Mohbad death ehen😢....may his soul rest in peace.”

Davison5824 said:

“But the music enter hard to ignore.”

Kelechiiiiiiiiiii said:

“You think some of these celebs care? No just allow them kee you."

Naira Marley blasts critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley heavily blasted his critics on social media after they slammed people listening to his music.

The Soapy crooner shared a series of tweets where he condemned the people against him.

Naira Marley condemned his critics for slamming fans of his music. He told them to shut their mouths.

