VDM has shared his encounter with former Marlian signee, Lil Smart, who accused Naira Marley and Zinoleeky of kidnapping him

In the video, VDM said Lil Smart met him in Abuja and discussed his case with him, and he requested for all the evidences he has against him

Lil Smart's friend, who was also with him, tried to convince the activist about the case, but VDM was sure he has no evidence

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has revealed how former Marlin signee, Idowu Emmanuel, better known as Lil Smart made false allegations against Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky.

Legit.ng had reported that Lil Smart bragged that he had evidence against his former boss, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky. He also said that he had reported the case to the police.

In a new development, VDM shared a video to inform his fans about his encounter with Lil Smart in Abuja. According to him, he was still in Lagos pursuing his case when Lil Smart called that he wanted to meet him.

They both met, and he asked Lil Smart to share the evidence he has against Zinoeelsky and Naira Marley, however, he was just beating around the bush. He started from late Mohbad's case and VDM had shut him up.

VDM said that Lil Smart claimed that while he was skating, Zinoleeksy saw him and came out of his car. Naira Marley also joined him, and he was surrounded by the convoy of the two music stars.

The entertainer told VDM that he was also allegedly pursued by Naira Marley and his aides. They caught up with him and dealt with him.

Trying to make more inquires, VDM asked if Lil Smart truly saw Naira Marley and asked him to show him the Marlian boss in his video.

However, Lil Smart and his friend couldn't screenshot Naira Marley's face in the video because he was not there.

VDM asks for more evidence

Not satisfied with his response, VDM asked Lil Smart to screenshot Naira Marley's car, he claimed was among the cars that surrounded him.

He also gave him another option to screenshot the plate number which he felt was an evidence against Naira Marley, however, Lil Smart couldn't present any of all the evidences VDM requested for.

The activist also asked of the good Samaritan whom Lil Smart claimed helped him after he was allegedly beaten. Again, Lil Smart couldn't call anyone's name or show a picture.

VDM disclosed that he was annoyed and wanted to beat up Lil Smart for raising a false alarm.

VDM shares wish for Lil Smart

In the video, VDM claimed he was sure Naira Marley and his team would take action against Lil Smart.

He further stated that Lil Smart should be used as a scape goat to show that was not always the first person that cried out for justice, that was usually innocent.

Recall that Lil Smat was the first person to call out Naira Marley and Zinoleesky. He claimed that kidnapped and tortured him.

See the video here:

Lil Smart shares admiration for Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that the entertainer had expressed his desire to belong to Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy's camp amid his feud with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

The dancer had cried out that his former boss and his signee wanted to kidnap him, and shared how he escaped.

In a post on his Insta story, he greatly admired Burna Boy and said no one would have treated him anyhow if her was Burna Boy's camp.

