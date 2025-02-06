Information circulating social media has it that Irv Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, has died at 54

The American record producer Gotti was said to have suffered a stroke a few days ago, however, it is unsure if this was what led to his death

Gotti's death has come as a shock to not only the international music sphere, but also across the world

Nigerian and international social media users and music lovers have been thrown into a state of mourning as prominent music producer Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., widely known as Irv Gotti has passed on at the age of 54.

Gotti reportedly died on Wednesday, February 5, days after suffering from a stroke. Gotti had struggled with diabetes, which reports had it that it contributed to his stroke.

Just days after he suffered stoke, Irv Gotti passed on. Credit: @irvgotti189

Source: Instagram

In August 2024 when Gotti's stroke was first announced, he got taunted by rapper, 50 Cent with whom he has been at logger heard for over two decades with the G-Unit and Murder Inc. beef dominating headlines in the early 2000s.

There has been no love gained since then, and 50 has no issues laughing at his rivals’ misfortune. The famed music producer spent part of his career at the music label Def Jam, before launching his own label, Murder Inc. under the Def Jam umbrella.

Irv Gotti, alongside brother Chris, founded Murder Inc. in 1998 as a subsidiary of Def Jam. This move followed his pivotal role in launching DMX's career with the esteemed hip-hop label. Ja Rule soon became the flagship artist, and Murder Inc.'s inaugural release was his debut album "Venni Vetti Vecci" in 1999.

The album marked Ja Rule's first top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Holla Holla," which peaked at No. 35.

How fans reacted to Gotti's death

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@priscasglam said:

"May God keep Illnesses far from Our Parents and Us. Amen 🙏🏽."

@omni_chudda said:

"If u don't know him .he's d founder of murder inc entertainment..home to jarule, Ashanti, n dmx at some point."

@logo_merchant reacted:

"Chai !!! Life is unfair...😢.Irv Gotti gave us jarule ,Charli Baltimore, Ashanti,black child ,lil Mo and So Rest well king."

@misschidel said:

"May he rest in peace. Your everyday prayers should be abou Gods protection plus long life😢😢."

@classicmann_ said:

"Irv Gotti was a big part of my teenage years."

@leeeymarrrrh said:

"And high blood pressure could cause this sudden stroke .. Omo."

@yung_kell said:

"Big loss.. RIP."

@abiritomi said:

"Hmmm it is well. RIP to the dead 🕊️.Sudden & untimely death will not be we and our loved ones portion IJMN Amen 🙏."

Singer slumps, dies during live performance

Legit.ng previously reported that a few days to Christmas in 2023, Brazil was been hit with bad news as one of its top singers passed on.

Pedro Henrique passed on to the great beyond while performing to gospel lovers on stage.

The singer's record label confirmed the sad development on Thursday, December 14, via its social media page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng