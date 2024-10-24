Nigerian American singer Rotimi has shared how 50 Cent made money from Afrobeat with one song

In a recording sighted online, the singer said that 50 Cent allowed him to leave his record label, but he was owing $300k

They had a deal that he will be remitting the money from what he makes off streaming platform, but 50 Cent made that money from just one song

Rotimi Akinosho, better known as Rotimi, a Nigerian American singer and actor has shared how his former record label boss, Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent made $300k from one Afrobeat song.

The music star who, got engaged with a Tanzanian singer years ago was signed to 50 Cent' record label, G-Unit Record before he was later released by 50 Cent.

Rotimi shares experience about 50Cent. Photo credit@50cent/@rotimi

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Rotimi explained that after 50 Cent released him from G- Unit record, they made a deal.

He was to remit a certain percent of his earning from different platforms to his former boss because he was owing him $300k.

After he released a song, the music star, who fought with Idris Abdul-Kareem, called him one day and said he was going to start a beef just to promote the song Rotimi just released.

50 Cent went ahead to grant an interview and spoke about Rotimi owning him and leaving his record label. Rotimi's song made the top chart and stayed there for a few days.

50 Cents made his money

In the recording, Rotimi mentioned that he was afraid because of all 50 Cents said about them.

However, his song went viral, and he was hearing his voice on every street for a couple of days.

Rotimi added that 50 Cent was able to make his $300 from just that controversy.

See the post here:

What fans said about Rotimi's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@uncommonkvng:

"Biggest bird and 001 don use me do asun."

@emmexlonely:

"So You mean Davido and Wizkid fit Dey plan this thing for back ?"

@ObianujuMenkiti:

"No PR is bad PR. Controversy sells like sugar to ants. More reason why when i hear, see, or read a controversial content on the internet from Musicians, Actors, Athletes and all = i just know its marketing to boost sales and revenue. People need to know this."

@MaryMbah3:

"Omo see marketing strategy."

@0neCHAD:

"Well it’s not new, that’s why I don’t take this celebrity fights serious,people that still chill together at the club?"

@i_ikeazota:

"Is he a Nigeria or Afro American. Seems to me like he's struggling to form phonetics."

@RapidRover99:

"This is why I will always rate 50 cent about Jay-z

@iszzyiniho1

"But he a Nigeria or Afro American ? Seems to me like he's struggling to form phonetics."

@xDavidunknownx:

"Smart one. Wizkid learnt that and he is using it"

@thereal2stainz_:

"That was smart."

Rotimi says he brought Afrobeat to US

Legit.ng had reported that the popular US-born Nigerian actor and singer shared the role he played in making Afrobeats international.

In an interview, the American star recounted how he opened Wizkid’s show in the US in 2012 and how it all led to Afrobeats popularity.

Rotimi’s claim were met with a series of mixed reactions on social media, with many Nigerians blasting him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng