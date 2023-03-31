Cinemas recorded a record-breaking sale of over N6.9 billion in movie tickets as Nigerians enjoyed their favorite movies in 2022.

Nollywood movies made a massive impact, with Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' alone grossing over N650 million at the box office.

The top-performing Nollywood production companies, including Filmone Entertainment, Anthill Studios among others, generated significant revenue

Despite economic hardship, Nigerians' love for entertainment remains strong as cinema owners report a remarkable increase in revenue.

Data from the Cinema Exhibition of Nigeria (CEAN) shows an impressive N6.94 billion was generated on cinema tickets in 2022.

This is a remarkable 46.41 percent increase from the N4.74 billion recorded in 2021.

Nollywood movies are now the darling of screens Photo credit: @CEAN

Even more impressive is that CEAN reported that most of the top-grossing movies during the year were Nollywood productions.

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' alone made over N650 million, making her the highest-earning filmmaker in the industry.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Akindele's e Omo Ghetto: The Saga' was the first nollywood move to generate more than N600 million (N636 million).

Companies behind the movies

Nollywood films have gained immense popularity due to their exceptional production quality, featuring captivating storylines and stunning cinematography.

According to Comscore's ranking, the leading movie production companies in Nigeria are those responsible for successful Nollywood films.

The companies include Filmone Entertainment, Anthill, and Greoh studios among several others, BusinessDay reports.

Top 10 Nollywood production companies and their earnings in 2022

Filmone Entertainment – 12 movies (N714m)

Filmone Entertainment tops the list of movies with the highest local box-office performance in 2022, generating a whopping N714 million.

The company produced 12 movies in 2022, including "Dinner at My Place," "The Blood Covenant," "Ile Owo," "The Order of Things," "Passport," "Battle on Buka Street," "Obara'm," and "Ijakumo," among others.

Anthill Studios – 3 movies (376m)

Anthill Studios, owned by Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan, produced three movies in 2022 and generated N376 million, making it the second biggest production company of the year. King of Thieves, released in April, was the most successful with over N320 million at the box office.

Greoh Studios – 1 movie (328m)

Euphoria 360 – 1 movie (N320m)

Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) – 1 movie (N291m)

VSL Media – 2 movies (N127m)

Inkblot – 4 movies (N119m)

Toyin Abraham Productions – 1 movie (N104m)

Film Trybe – 2 movies (N60m)

Shutter Speed Projects –1 movie (N34m)

