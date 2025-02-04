Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is trending online after an old video of him resurfaced on social media

In the old clip the self-styled celebrity barman was seen as a skinny young man living in Malaysia in 2015

Chiefpriest’s appearance in the throwback video had many Nigerians gushing over how handsome he looked

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s old video where he was skinny has resurfaced online.

The celebrity barman, who is known for his signature plus-sized appearance, was spotted in an old video reportedly from 2015.

In the clip which was posted on TikTok by @Chinj925, Chiefpriest who was said to be in Malaysia at the time, was seen dancing happily in what appeared to be a church program. However, what stood out from the clip was the socialite’s skinny stature.

Chiefpriest looked visibly younger and thinner in the resurfaced video. See the clip below:

Reactions to video of skinny Cubana Chiefpriest

The old video of skinny Cubana Chiefpriest made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of several netizens. Many of them were in awe of the celebrity barman’s skinny stature in the video while others noted that he was very handsome as a slim man.

Read their comments:

Mhiz_berry_gold said:

“The guy is a fine boy before,now fat cover everywhere.”

Akpajosephine said:

“Wow and he is so fine...e no go better for fat😂.”

Josheddy00 wrote:

“Everybody wey go Malaysia the money no legal o😂 but he invested wisely sha.”

Mike said:

“He was so handsome.”

SEJEMPIRE wrote:

“Cp na fine boy ooo.”

_MICHAEL wrote:

“No be today man don dey hustle.”

Derahdoc said:

“Money never be water here.”

SUZZY said:

“See how sweet he was looking 😩.”

Ifedinma said:

“See handsome guy.”

Eurel said:

“And this Guy been fine that year ohhh, na wa.”

