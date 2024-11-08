Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has advised netizens to live fake life if they want to be successful

In an Instagram post, the celebrity barman explained his reason for saying people need to appear rich

Chiefpriest’s post went viral online and started an interesting discussion among social media users

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has advised people to live fake lives.

Taking to social media via his Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman stated why it’s important for people to appear richer than they are.

According to the public figure, living a fake life is a fast way to open doors and make it become real life. He said that people who do not package will suffer.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest tells fans to live fake lives. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Make Sure You Appear Rich, That’s The Fastest Access To Open Doors. Na Fake Life Go Bring You Real Life. If You No Add Packaging For Your Life You Go Suffer Tire.”

See Cubana Chiefpriest’s post below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest advises fans to live fake life

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post on the benefits of living a fake life sparked an online discussion after it went viral. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Bakibaofabuja_:

“Funny that is the pure truth tho. The way you present yourself is your worth.”

Laerryblue:

“That’s where personal branding comes in!!”

I_amkingjojo:

“Read my lips ! There’s an atom of truth in this!!!!”

Jessica_ehi:

“No truer words 👏👏.”

_dj_vee:

“If you like look rich , make your helper think say you done make am.”

haus_von_sean_stars:

“It is not really about what you wear. It is about your confidence level. How much confidence do you have? Many less privileged people fear the rich. They feel intimidated standing to talk to a rich person or someone in a position to help them. You should not fear them, but respect them. Once they sense the fear in you plus you are not dressed appropriately, they will treat you like what you make yourself to be..a poor man. Rather go with confidence, talk with confidence..NOT arrogance tho, and you will be treated differently. I remember back then I wore a $5 tshirt and some knickers and went to price a lambo. The man at first was giving me the "how dare you " vibes. By the time I finished with him..he was asking for my address to send my documents and catalogues to choose my soec from. Years later I had the money and bought the lambo. Don't wait until you have the money..go there and get inspired first. The confidence should come from within, naturally. Not from your "fake" Gucci. Trust me most rich people can see through that BS of a fake life. I see it too.”

urch_lordreign:

“Packaging for make your destiny helper think say you don make.”

Justme_chioma_:

“‘Fakė it till you make it’. Noted. Make I go find Aba made gucci first.”

Officialdavis___:

“Where I fit see PJ rent? This December suppose hot 😂.”

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng