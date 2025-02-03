Nollywood actor Jim Iyke recently gave fans a peek into his life as a family man after celebrating his son’s birthday

On February 2, 2025, the film star’s second son, JJ, turned the new age of seven and his dad made it a special occasion

Jim Iyke posted a series of photos and videos of his baby boy and he accompanied them with a heartfelt caption

Nigerian actor Jim Iyke’s second son, JJ, recently turned the new age of seven, to the joy of social media users.

On February 2, 2025, the movie star shared the good news of his second son’s new age on social media by celebrating him in style.

On his official Instagram page, Jim Iyke posted a series of stylish photos as well as videos of his child, whom he described as the coolest kid on the planet.

Nigerians react as Jim Iyke celebrates son's birthday. Photos: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood veteran accompanied the snaps of his son with a lengthy caption where he described several of the celebrant’s achievements. According to Jim Iyke, JJ is a polyglot, a genius, his prayer partner, a self-taught style enthusiast, a martial artist and more. The Nollywood star said his son is a seven-year-old boy with the mind of a 25-year-old man.

Jim Iyke also wrote:

“To know you is to know a force of nature. Everything great in me is amplified in you small papa. God answered all my prayers in you and your big brother. I am a man with no needs.

Love is just a token of what I feel. The word i feel is yet to be found. I bless you with all the blessings a blessed father endows. You own your world, my boy. It is a miracle daily to watch you unravel.”

See Jim Iyke’s post below:

Reactions as Jim Iyke marks son’s 7th birthday

Jim Iyke’s sweet message to his second son on his seventh birthday raised a series of heartwarming reactions from fans. Some of them noted the similarities between the little boy and his Nollywood star father. Read what they had to say:

Mrolaofficial said:

“He’s got your swag too Happy birthday boss baby ❤️.”

Divinemercy8634 wrote:

“Happy Birthday BossBaby🎊...He will Grow in God's Guidance and Love.”

Kayygoldd said:

“What a delightful child. Happy birthday 🎉.”

Blessville25 said:

“Mini Jim! More blessings Young Blood. Vim🔥🙌”

Yealie.kamara.925 said:

“Hbd son, may u live to see many many year to come inside Jesus e name.”

That_igbo_boy__ wrote:

“Happy birthday future president. Much love from here❤️.”

Oma_wit.dsmile wrote:

“Happy birthday little man, bless you 🎉.”

Prisma_james said:

“Happy birthday cutie 😍.”

Oma_augustine_ said:

“Happy birthday Bossbaby 🎂 may God keep you always.”

Tiana_cookie_ said:

“He got the swag from Daddy😍🎊🎂🎂.”

Gideon Okeke continues to drag Jim Iyke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gideon had finally shared the issue he had with his senior colleague, Jim Iyke, in a new post after first calling him out.

Even before stating what happened, he continued dragging him and calling him some unprintable names.

Despite explaining his side of the story, fans were still confused about the reason he started the online feud.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng