Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji and singer Flavour are making headlines over their recent video together

The two Nigerian celebrities were seen hanging out together in a selfie video that was posted on Instagram

The display between Genevieve and Flavour drew the attention of several Nigerians on social media and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji and music star Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania are making headlines after they were recently spotted together.

Not long ago, the Ashawo crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself with the top Nollywood star. In the clip, Genevieve and Flavour appeared cosy as they smiled for the camera.

Fans react to cute video of Genevieve Nnaji and Flavour. Photos: @genevievennaji, @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

After Flavour posted the clip on his stories, Genevieve Nnaji reciprocated but she took things a step further. The Nigerian actress posted the clip with a caption where she wrote “Ijele” which is a term used to describe a big and elaborate masquerade in Igbo land.

See the video below:

Reactions to video of Genevieve and Flavour

Genevieve Nnaji and Flavour’s display in the video got several Nigerians talking after the clip went viral. Read what some of them had to say about it:

D__realbbg said:

“Genevieve, a Celebrity to our Celebrities.”

Eugene_sen said:

“Genevieve is just so gracious.”

Girlish.girl_ wrote:

“Genevieve - The real Vampire. Omg! 😩🥰🥰.”

Paladishub said:

“Flavour😂well done o. Im glad our Genevieve smiled.”

Chidimaochonga said:

“Genevieve so classy and pretty.”

Cheriehairs said:

“For Genevieve to indulge in a selfie with flavor! He must be a special one because it is extremely rare.”

Chioma___official said:

“Genevieve my joy giver. Celebrity to other celebrities ❤❤.”

Onyinye_bakee said:

“Beyonce of nigeria.”

Dugbo9m said:

“Genevieve is one in a billion 💯%”

Domingo_loso wrote:

“I trust Mr Flavor to represent. Umu nwoke ndi Igbo no dey disappoint.”

Glor.eey said:

“Y’all should let that unproblematic woman be biko.”

Moneylongnbys said:

“GENEVIEVE! YOUR CELEBRITY’S FAVORITE CELEBRITY! ARGUE WITH A WALL. 💯”

Sarah_mopretty wrote:

“Please don’t enter her grocery store eh heart mender😂.”

Just_debbie__ said:

“Flavor and Timini don pack all the female celebrities finish 😒😒.”

Sogleads said:

“Abeg Flavor should not reduce her steeze 🤦‍♂️.”

Uchemaduagwu wrote:

“Wedding is sure, congrats.”

Klassic_ella_ said:

“Abeg o he should go too close o cause I no trust this man.”

Yadahskitchen said:

“Genevieve go reach everybody 😂.”

Lior_homes said:

“Some Dey separate, some Dey collaborate! Alihamdulilai for life generally 😩.”

Kingdavid_j10 wrote:

“It’s the song for me, Ashawoooo😂😂😂.”

Regina_anthony_ wrote:

“Our celebrity crush.”

Abco_group said:

“Finally. I have been waiting for this ship to sail.”

Maanaroyal said:

“Na him dey rush her🤭.”

Flavour's chat with mystery lady trends

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Flavour recently asked a mystery lady to open up her ‘grocery store’ for him.

Just recently, the Big Baller crooner took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself having a chat with an unidentified lady who was not captured on camera.

In the clip, the father of four begged the lady to open up her grocery store and allow him to enter. This got her to ask him what he meant and Flavour only repeated his statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng