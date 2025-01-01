Nollywood superstar Genevieve Nnaji resurfaced online after a long time with a message for the New Year

The veteran actress called her fans “love” and wished them the very best of 2025 has to offer

She went on to share stunning pictures of herself in a black gown, showing off the contents of her chest

Nollywood superstar Genevieve Nnaji shared a post to celebrate the New Year.

The mum of two took to Instagram to share images of herself, wishing her fans a happy New Year and hoping that they had the finest year yet.

Genevieve Nnaji made a post on the first day of the New Year. Credit: @genevievennaji

She warned them to keep careful and prayed that God would bless them.

Genevieve shared pictures of herself wearing a cut-through gown that exclusively showed the contents of her chest.

The actress, who hardly posts online, wrote on her caption:

“Happy New Year my love. Wishing you the very best 2025 has to offer. God bless you, and stay safe.”

See her post below:

Genevieve Nnaji spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebukabiliondollars:

"This one na our female wizkid,her things you no fit understand."

luvlyannmarie:

"Her once a year meaningful and purposeful postings. A Queen and all."

_gotpaid:

"Na this same person wey i know when them born me be this? Cuz I don't understand why we're now looking like age grades."

ericanlewedim:

"Happy new year to you beautiful 😻 Have a great one."

_gotpaid:

"Na this same person wey i know when them born me be this? Cuz I don't understand why we're now looking like age grades."

kunta_the_anime:

"I know say you be my aunty, but will you marry me ?.. age is just a number."

perpiesoul:

"That painting you did tells a deep, rich and multifaceted story. Wow! There this remarkable artist forming in you. I wish you grace as you journey. May ABBA continue to be completely formed in you."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand and leg

The Nollywood star gave netizens something new to talk about following her appearance online after she was dragged.

Genevieve caused commotion online over her age and young, beautiful looks.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne dared the actress to show off her hands and legs to prove she wasn't getting old.

