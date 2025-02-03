A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after Davido lost the Grammy Awards to female singer, Terms

In a video, the man insisted that Davido was supposed to win the category of Best African Music Performer, rather than Tems

Speaking further, he accused the organisers of Grammy Awards of 'playing politics' and reducing the prestige of the award

A Nigerian man has broken his silence regarding the emergence of singer Tems as the winner of the Best African Music Performer category.

The 67th Grammy Awards sparked controversy among Nigerian music fans after Davido lost out on the Best African Music Performer category.

Nigerian man laments after Davido lost Grammy to Tems Photo credit: @dombillionz/TikTok.

Man criticises Grammy Awards following Tems' win

The award, which some people believed Davido deserved, was given to Tems instead by the organisers.

A heartbroken fan, who shared his anger on TikTok under the handle @dombillionz, accused the Grammy organisers of playing politics with the awards.

He insisted that Davido's talent and contributions to the music industry made him the more deserving winner.

The fan's video rant questioned the basis for Tems' win, suggesting that it was not solely based on merit.

In his words:

"See ehh Grammy e be like say una dey play politics with this thing. Davido suppose win Grammy this year. This guy is good. Una wan tell us say Tems better pass Davido? She sabi sing pass Davido? Abi she sabi baff up pass Davido? We no come trust this una award again. We no trust am. This thing is being politicised."

Reactions as man criticises Grammy Awards

The fan's comments captured the attention of many others who took to TikTok to express their disappointment and frustration.

Some angrily claimed that the Grammy Awards had lost credibility and that the voting process was flawed.

@Waytobig said:

"Nah sensational get the Grammy but na becos say Chris brown isn’t an African artist so Dey give tems is it fair enough! If nah David ft CB and lojay sensational go win the Grammy."

@Dablins Jaga said:

"Yes she Sabi pass David when it's comes to good music."

@Kcares official said:

"You dey argue any how, so b4 u Wan compare tems and Davido for singing."

@kennyshay said:

"Go and listen to tems songs you will know that she sings good music pass Davido."

@AnnyCuga said:

"According to you, dem don turn INEC. Anything wey no follow your narrative zero. Dey play."

@Paul McCartney:

"You for go give by yourself, based on sag davido nor win u no trust am, but if davido win u trust am abi, dey play, u go cry."

@skipo commented:

"How many song tems self don drop ojoro dey inside davido no send their papa."

@John 3:16 comedy said:

"Oga write davido songs you go know say na rubbish he dey sing."

@GhosTTrade added:

"You won use Davido Trend, na Prison you go just see yourself."

