Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has caused a buzz on social media over the identity of her mother

The Essence crooner’s old tweet from 2018 resurfaced after she reacted to a popular Royco advert from the 90s

The songstress revealed that her mother was the woman in the viral advert and it raised a series of fresh comments from fans

Internationally recognized Nigerian singer, Tems’ family recently became the topic of discussion on social media after her old tweets resurfaced.

It all started with a tweet posted in 2017 by one Dr_Yazzy. The young man had shared a video of an old Royco advert from the 90s as he noted that people who remember it should be married by now.

Tems later replied to the post in 2018 and noted that it was her mother in the popular advertisement.

Tems' mother in popular Royco advert. @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The songstress gushed over her mother and noted that it felt unreal to see her mother that way.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the tweets below:

See another old photo of Tems with her mother and brother below:

Internet users react to resurfaced tweet of Tems’ mother in old Royco advert

Interestingly, the old tweets resurfaced online and it gained a lot of traction and raised comments from Nigerians.

A number of fans were impressed to know that their favorite artist's mother was a part of their childhood due to the popularity of the commercial.

Read some of their comments below:

Victoriainyama:

“Ohhhhhh wowwwwwwww. So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ibigbamaobiora:

“Wowwww...beautiful .”

Latifatagbaje:

“So beautiful .”

Taz.handbagshub:

“Wow this is a discovery see their noses twinning. Beautiful people .”

Prattmisan:

“Wow, beautiful .”

Nice one.

Tems sings cover of Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry for Black Panther movie

It is a season of achievements and many successes for Nigerian singer Tems as she was featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’ where she did a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” hit song.

This was made public after the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released and would be the first without lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Tem’s feature on the song is coming days after she was acknowledged as one of the song composers on Beyonce’s forthcoming album.

Source: Legit.ng