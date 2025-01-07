Portable has hailed Burna Boy in a post on his Instagram story after he bagged fans to send him money for his real estate project

In the post, he said that Burna Boy was bigger than others, he noted that the singer was one man among seven men

The Zazu crooner told his fans to ask him if they want to know about the real people who are at the top

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has hailed his senior colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a post on his Instagram story, he rated the singer above all others in the music industry. According to him, if people want to know who is truly at the top of their game, they should come and ask him about the list.

The music star, who is into real estate, mentioned that he does not live a fake life, but that he was always after the truth.

Portable brags about himself

Bragging about his life and music prowess, he said that he has the grace of God upon his life.

The Zazu crooner, who fought with social media activist, Verydarkman, said that he was also among the people at the top.

Singer Portable however, mentioned that it was only God that he has not seen, as he has seen it all.

How fans reacted to Portable's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@taaatibg

'He will still insvlt him last last. Attache by force."

@1ifediche

"Akpi nwamama we coming for u on Monday, shey Monday neva reach ni?? Just dey brag."

@emeka_:

"As a breadwinner of Okechukwu family, e deserve the Odogwu title."

@leeeymarrrrh

"Really so you don’t forget the help wia wizkid help you ? And were you not crying for verse from davido … akoi forgetful memories oo."

@shennel_blaize:

"Lol mumu dey find verse, even hook you no go see. Baba deh hustle hook."

@last_born_goody

“I’ll feed you and your family” done finally happened. I be think say na memes before."

@timo_sterling:

"Portable is also Beggie Beggie artist."

@its_topman_tec:

"Just ask for feature already lol. Smart guy. Anyways Burna is a very talented musician. Best musician in the world."

@jasperluxuryhomes

"But sometimes last year you were chilling with davido in Atlanta saying davido is th:e bigger."

@linqwa_backup:

"Portable no near burna ooooooe ur juju no go work for him side....e go send u go prison make you go meet your senior brother akpi."

Burna Boy rates self above other artists

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had bragged about his self-worth in the music industry.

The Last Last crooner was performing on stage to a large crowd when he said that there are only two artists, but then there is Burna Boy.

He told his fans that the next time people are arguing about the biggest artiste, they should not always remember all he told them on the stage.

