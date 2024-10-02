Nigerian record producer Samklef dished out some allegations against Davido during recent drama fight with Wizkid

The music executive alleged that the twin dad was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson YG Marley.

Referring to the Timeless crooner as "frogido", he argued that the Afrobbeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song

Nigerian record producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has made some allegations about music star David Adeleke, best known as Davido's incoming single.

In a series of outbursts on Elon Musk's X, Samkelf claimed that Davido was inspired to make a song with Bob Marley's grandson YG Marley after he heard about him planning a feature with Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy.

Samklef used Burna Boy to drag Davido's incoming song. Credit: @burnaboy, @davido, @samklef

Source: Instagram

The entertainment executive argued that the song Davido made with YG Markey was "Wack" and accused him of reducing the steeze of the American star.

He further noted that Nigerian artists need to undergo music training to polish their sounds.

Samkelft used the opportunity to jokingly mention that he was opening an office in Maryland to offer such training, emphasizing the importance of investing in one's talent.

He wrote:

"Because frogido see say Burna boy and YG Marley wan do song he rush contact the boy now e don go record wack song! Don spoil the guy steeze! time for some artists to come for music training! I Dey open one office for Maryland! Invest in your talent e get why!"

See his post below:

Samkelft spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Ashabul_Jannaah:

"Naso Davido been begging Omah Lay for a feature too."

@Muhd_Lukmaan:

"Come to think of this,na Samklef be the most useless person in the universe."

@itschogu:

"Bro, you were once respected, but you dragged yourself down trying to reclaim the fame you lost over 10 years ago. Sit this one out—you’re not on David’s level, even on his worst day. Just DM for help if you need it."

@KelvoskyVibes:

"Just tell me wetin dey pepper all of una for body ? Make una drink water calm una nerves."

@Hes_Khalifa:

"Person wey him career die when fuel na 200 naira, don drop quote."

Wizkid claims Davido is not his industry rival

The singer shared more details of what he thought about his colleague Davido.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in a series of new tweets, lambasted his perceived rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, for the latest single he teased and gave him a new name, “Frogido”.

Following that, the father of four boys explained further reasons why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng