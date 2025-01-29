Nigerian Fuji musician, Obesere, is making headlines over his wife at his recently held 60th birthday party

The music star and his beautiful wife were spotted looking good together at the occasion after a video went viral

Several netizens reacted to the viral clip of Obesere with his wife as they debated over the singer having just one partner

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere aka Omo Rapala is trending on social media over his beautiful wife.

On January 28, 2025, Obesere clocked 60 and a big party was organised to mark the special occasion.

Videos from the event went viral and the celebrant was spotted with his beautiful wife. In the viral clip, Obesere and his wife stood up for prayers before eventually sitting down.

Fans gush over video of Obesere's wife. Photos: @officialobesere, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

The Fuji legend’s wife rocked a lovely white lace attire with matching headgear and she complemented the look with gold accessories.

Obesere on the other hand wore a purple-stoned agbada with a matching purple durag tied around his head.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Obesere’s wife

It did not take long for the video of singer Obesere with his beautiful wife at his 60th birthday party to go viral on social media. Several netizens were in awe of her beauty while others were surprised to see that the Fuji musician appeared to have just one wife.

Read what some of them had to say:

Lifestylewithposh said:

“Beautiful family 😍.”

Freshy_1980_garments said:

“His wife is beautiful 😍 Happy 60th birthday to Obesere.”

Anneanet wrote:

“Fine woman . Happy birthday papa.”

Medis525 wrote:

“This is love. Happy birthday sir❤️.”

Shi2_jmk wrote:

“She’s so pretty.”

Beloved_3019 wrote:

“If you live peace of mind as a man pray to God before you get married tell God you want the best and after that never marry two . See family you fit ask for family here o.”

O_l_o_l_a_d_eee commented:

“This man looks the same every year 🔥👏60 where?”

Cuttie_billyton said:

“Peace of mind 😍😍😍😍🙌🔥🔥, despite all his weird songs, he has just one peaceful wife 😍.”

Ayaba_fatoye commented:

“He looks 40.”

Wedonblow_tv commented:

“One and only wife ooooo.”

A_r_i_n_o_l_a0 commented:

“This man has been a good man from day one he might been singing Fuji ooo but forget his heart of gold and humanity is 100% many people can relate may God keep blessing u and bless all that concerns u. This ones will make doing good to people hungry u.”

Officialomoborty said:

“Never judge a book by its cover… Many entertainers are often judged based on their performances, but when you truly know them, you realize they are completely different from the characters they portray just to entertain us. Happy birthday to you, sir! You are a great example for upcoming entertainers to emulate.”

Omobo_nle95 wrote:

“Obesere bo senselondumomi omo rapala so na only one woman 😮 God bless u sir ur age is sufficient already happy birthday sir 🙌👏.”

Luxurycraftinspirations wrote:

“One man one woman , no drama 😍.”

Foodhub_sa said:

“😍😍😍60 where😍 Dear men and women take good care of yourselves.”

Fortune__25 said:

“Peace of mind wan wound them. Say no to polygamy.”

Olatope2k1 said:

“Humm u see this life do not judge anyone oooo. This man back then and his songs u go think he is an irresponsible man oooo. Who would have thought he could keep a woman for this long. And those people person think say dem be saints na them dey fall our hand anyhow. More Grace jere omorapala. Am one of those who don't listen to your songs back then but I dey love the fast beats😂 but the words I dey run from. I respect u jere for taking good care of my gender. Happy 60th and wishing u more healthy years.”

Tokesmiles said:

“All I see is peace no drama, if na two wife he married drama go don full the party.”

Jisola_i wrote:

“Obesere gave us the vibes of 'omo it's when he came out but he has surprisingly been scandal free all these years. Kudos him and and his wife.”

Da.obasam commented:

“See as the wife fine like tomato Jos.”

Sukky4reall commented:

“One wife? Am super proud of the singer❤️.”

Obesere involved in motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trended online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident surfaced.

In a post shared online, the singer's Toyota SUV 2020 was seen to have incurred significant damages.

However according to reports, Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car incident.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng