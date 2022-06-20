Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is currently receiving heat on social media following her recent Instagram post

The film star and entrepreneur had posted a photo of Bola Tinubu and his wife, tagging them her people

Her decision to lock her comment section left quite a number of fans annoyed and they have expressed their disapproval

While everyone has the right to vote for their preferred candidate, Eniola Badmus seems to be receiving backlash over hers.

The Nollywood actress has earlier taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of 2023 presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi.

Tagging them, she simply captioned:

"My people..#BAT2023"

Internet users slam actress over post

Due to how divided the nation has been over the coming elections, people of opposing parties tend to go at each other, especially on social media.

Perhaps, it was in a bid to avoid this that the actress locked her comment section, stopping internet users - and trolls - from coming for her.

However, this did little to stop angry fans who took to the comment section of her previous post to tell her how they felt.

Check out some comments below:

loxxy_249:

"Any where belle face "

giftsochima171:

"Why you off comment for your people post ,if na your full chest open am."

ify0406:

"Support your candidate with full chest... Fear no comment section."

anabel_cosmas24:

"It’s her choice she should be proud of it…why disabling her comments section "

zitambionwu:

"Ur Shame dey shame me,how could you stoop this low?"

dozzy_ce:

"U actually knew that what u posted wasn't just right that was y u switched off the comment. U for hear am ah swear"

mamjules1:

"Your conscience sef no let you campaign with your full chest. Elete jebelejebele."

dobisparkles:

"Lol why she’s scared .Anything you’re doing in life and you’re not proud of,why doing it in the first place."

Source: Legit.ng