Nigerian singer Portable loves to brag about his wife, Bewaji, and his recent post about her has sparked reactions

In a video on his Instagram page, the singer shared a video of his wife, and he tagged her as his investment

The singer also added that his wife's beauty is not because he tells her he loves her but because of money

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable in his usual fashion, showed off his wife in a new post on his page.

The singer, who was recently at the British Fashion Awards, shared a video of his wife dancing in their living room.

In his caption, the Zazu crooner noted that his wife's beauty is sponsored by money and not the love he has for her.

The singer also tagged Bewaji as his investment and announced that she already has two kids for him.

Portable, who is also in a relationship with one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, also charged responsible men to show off their first wife.

He wrote:

"Na Money Dey Make Woman Fine No Be Say I Love you See my Investment Blessing Queen Mama ZEH She Don Born Two Pikin For me ZAZUU. Alhamdulilahi @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi. Kodaranu. Responsible Man Post Your first Wife."

See the post below:

Reactions to Portable's post

Read some of the comments gathered on the singer's post below:

"Na only Bewaji Portable dey address as Wife. The rest na my woman. GOD ABEG OOO."

"If those pikin no b your own nko?"

"Post all of them, bewaji, ashabi, kabiyesi wife dami etc… post all of them as you dey call them wife too.. post them all no cheating."

"Portable u no love her ke, who u com love o abeg e no clear again."

"Sha do DNA before you claim they are your kids."

"D only wifey I know, my forever wife u hv come to stayyyyyyyyyy."

Portable does 'trenches' dance at British Fashion Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer showed off his usual trenches side even though he was at an awards ceremony in London.

Portable attended the British Fashion Awards after linking up with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta.

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner donned a designer two-piece and created a scene as he showed off his dance moves at the event.

