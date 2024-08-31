Veteran singer, Abass Akande Obesere, shared a picture of himself on a hospital bed with tubes across his nose

He thanked Allah (God) for sparing his life after he had surgery that almost cost him his precious life

The Fuji musician also appreciated God for being merciful to him and had his fans wish him a quick recovery

Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere, has opened up on how he almost lost his life after he underwent surgery.

Obesere expresses gratitude after surviving surgery. Image credit: @officialobesere

Source: Instagram

Though he did not disclose the purpose of the surgery, he said he was merciful to God for sparing his life.

The veteran artiste also shared a video of himself on a hospital bed with tubes on his nose and hands.

Several colleagues and fans of the 59-year-old were grateful to God for the successful surgery and prayed that he would be on his feet soonest.

Watch the video of Obesere in the hospital below:

Fans react to Obesere's surgery

Several fans and colleagues of Obesere, including Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Malaika, and others have sent their good wishes to him.

@akinboss12:

"Glory be to God."

@hay_kay_02:

"Papa no go die unless to ba darugbo."

@ks1malaika:

"Wow, Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, keep living in good health, my brother."

@officialsalawaabeni:

"Wish you speedy recovery inshall Allah Amin."

@realyinkaquadrI:

"I wish you a quick recovery."

@okikiolawa:

"Papa no go die unless toba darugbo (till he gets old)."

@realflakkyshadare:

"Ahh.. Oluwaseun Egbonmi, by His stripes you are healed permanently IJMN Amen."

@arewa_omobameta:

"Epele ...may God heal and perfect all concerning your health iJn."

@winilizbet:

"May GOD keep you alive and strong. Amen."

@tenbolusam_fashion_world_:

"May the Lord keep you healthy and safe in Jesus' name."

Obesere involved in motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trends online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident.

In a post shared online, the singer's Toyota SUV 2020 was seen to have incurred significant damages.

However according to reports, Abass Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car incident.

