Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere, has turned the milestone age of 60 to the joy of numerous fans

To mark his new age, the Fuji musician built a mosque and donated some books, school bags and more to his alma mater

The video was posted on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens as they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere aka Omo Rapala, recently turned 60 to the joy of his fans and well-wishers.

On January 28, 2025, the music star clocked the new milestone age and he made sure to celebrate it in style with his fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Obesere posted a series of new photos of himself rocking different cool and fashionable outfits. In the caption of the post, he gave thanks to God.

Nigerians react as Obesere marks 60th birthday. Photos: @officialobesere

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Obesere also marked his big day by giving back to society, particularly his former secondary school.

In a video posted on the Fuji musician’s Instagram page, it was revealed that Obesere built a mosque for the school and also donated some books, school bags and other educational materials to the students.

The video was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“To God Be The Glory! Today we commissioned the newly built mosque at my alma mater and also donate learning materials to the pupils. This is will continue and won’t stop for a bit.”

See the video of Obesere performing at the gathering:

Reactions as Obesere marks 60th birthday

Obesere’s 60th birthday celebration was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While several of them joined in to wish the Fuji legend well, others condemned him for building a mosque instead of something else. Read what some of them had to say:

Iambamsod said:

“Good one papa proud of you sir.”

Adunroyal wrote:

“Congratulations to you papa 🙌🙌 more win Sir ❤you are loved.”

Alf_iliyas100 commented:

“More meaningful life sir.”

Beekhays_aesthetics said:

“More life papa👏😍.”

Ogo_ibadan_ said:

“Shey this one too nah music 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 dey play 😂.”

Baashluxury_home said:

“Hmmm, People take your silent for granted, I know they Have all regret this , Congratulations 🎉 to you sir Happy Birthday in advance sir.”

Asomakanaki_ said:

“Mosque for school? Library Dey there una no build, laboratory Dey there una no build, skill center Dey there una no build, una well done ooo.”

Lachocko said:

“Mosque or Classrooms ? Misplaced priority.”

Gbolajobirazaq said:

“Congratulations sir 🙌.”

Ahmedgerard022 wrote:

“Alhamdulillah 👏.”

Bombay_232 wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️Who built God house built the world 👌 before education there is God so keep building God house 💯.”

Dorbusuccessventures wrote:

“Happy birthday to you sir 🙏 llnp sir.”

Olaonemind001 said:

“Happy birthday 🎂 Baamii ❤️🙌🏽, wish you long life with good health and wealth inshallah.”

Firstcap said:

“Congratulations...but upgrading the school is better.”

Officiallukmanajao wrote:

“Proud of you sir more strength baba 🙌.”

Alowtee2020 wrote:

“Anybody can pick up the rest of facilities. Encourage him.”

Alowtee2020 said:

“I love this. Continue with this sir.”

Stomachcarenaijakitchen said:

“Age With Grace PAPA WORLD WIDE 🎂.”

T_money_4756 wrote:

“Good example ❤️.”

Obesere involved in motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trended online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident.

In a post shared online, the singer's Toyota SUV 2020 was seen to have incurred significant damages.

However according to reports, Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng