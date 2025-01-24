Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, has turned a year older, to the joy of fans

The movie star took to her social media page to pen down sweet words to celebrate her man on his big day

Mercy Aigbe’s birthday message to her husband made the rounds online, and it raised a series of comments from netizens

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe recently took to social media to celebrate her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, on his birthday.

The movie star’s man turned a new age on January 24, 2025, and Mercy Aigbe made sure it was celebrated in a big way.

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe celebrates husband Adekaz's birthday. Photos: @kazimadeoti

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mum of two posted a funny video of her husband struggling to pop a bottle of champagne.

Mercy Aigbe accompanied the clip with a caption where she expressed her love for her man. According to the actress, Adekaz is the love of her life and she is grateful to have him by her side.

In her words:

“Celebrant no gree make champagne pop 😂😂😂😂

Happy birthday to the love of my life! You make everyday brighter, i am beyond grateful to have you by my side! Here’s to many more adventures, laughter and memories together!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY OKO MI ATANDA, OLOWORI AGBEKE @kazimadeoti love you till infinity.”

See her birthday post below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe celebrates Adekaz’s birthday

Mercy Aigbe's birthday message to her husband, Adekaz, drew the attention of several social media users.

