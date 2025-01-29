Victor Boniface's impending transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has been trending online

The reports of the whooping sum of money the Super Eagles' star could earn annually in Suadi Arabia have also been shared

This has stirred reactions from Nigerians including celebrities as many pen messages to Victor Boniface

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface is trending across social media platforms over the reports of the amount he could earn annually should he move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr amid the ongoing January transfer window.

Should the deal go through, Boniface would become the highest-paid Super Eagles star, as he is set to earn €15 million (about ₦25 billion) annually, surpassing Victor Osimhen's reported €12.8 million salary at Napoli during the 2022/23 season.

Boniface could join Al-Nassr in the ongoing January transfer window. Credit: boniface_jrn

Source: Instagram

According to the reports advance discussions are on the way between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Al-Nassr regarding Boniface's transfer.

While Boniface is reportedly open to a move to Saudi Arabia, it remains uncertain if Bayer Leverkusen will be willing to part with their star striker, especially as they continue their pursuit of the Bundesliga title.

Celebs, fans react to Boniface's proposed salary

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, whom Boniface gifted five cows for his birthday, some weeks back, reshared the news of the footballer's proposed salary on his page.

"Total agreement with Bayer 04 Leverkusen now has been reached about a final transfer fee of more than €60m. Verbal agreement was done. €15m net per season as revealed today. 24 y/o striker has already passed his medical with Al-Nassr. Boniface would become the first Nigerian to play alongside C. Ronaldo," he wrote in a caption.

See Tunde Ednut's post about Victor Boniface's proposed salary below:

Read other reactions from the likes of TikTok star Peller, Davido's cousin Shina Rambo, among others.

Isbaeu said:

"@boniface_jrn Remember say na me do interview with you oo, na there Al Nasr see you ooo , abeg bro , I love you."

peller089:

"E no go better for coach Dy with all my #50 every afternoon i no still use this football chop no worry."

greygod_jt:

"The opportunity to get the bigger bag and play with CR7, can't be turned down, even if it's for one or two seasons."

_josephmomodu:

"Omor FOOTBALL money ehnnn."

mr_jayjey:

"People shouting he wan end his career wetin be career without money? Go for the bag my brother. God punish legacy."

mr.2kay said:

"See football see my son, if I hear say him no play ball."

yhemo_lee commented:

"@boniface_jrn bestie how are you? Have you eaten ? Have you pupu?"

sinarambo wrote:

"BIG B & the B stands for."

chalz_gram:

"Him ex go don lock room Dey cry with cigar for her hand."

Alonso gives update on Boniface's injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso provided an update on Boniface's injury.

The Nigerian star was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury during the final qualification fixture for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Rwanda.

The 24-year-old is now poised to make his return in time for the second half of the season.

Source: Legit.ng