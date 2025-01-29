Victor Boniface is currently linked with a transfer to Saudi Professional League outfit, Al Nassr.

The Nigerian forward, who continues to light up the stage with Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, has recently been linked with a potential transfer to Saudi Professional League outfit, Al Nassr.

Victor Boniface during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at BayArena on May 18, 2024. Image: Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from German transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, the SPL side has submitted a bid in the region of €60 million for the former Union Saint-Gilloise star.

The transfer expert also confirms that the deal appears to have been agreed in principle, with Boniface missing Leverkusen's training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League fixture and reportedly undergoing a medical with Al Nassr.

Amid the flurry of transfer updates, the most eye-catching detail has been Boniface's potential salary. The Super Eagles forward is expected to earn an annual salary of around €15 million at his prospective new club.

This development raises an intriguing question: how does Boniface's proposed salary at Al Nassr compare to his current earnings at Bayer Leverkusen? In this piece, we delve into the financial aspects of the deal and highlight the difference.

How Boniface's proposed Al Nassr compares to his Leverkusen wage

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany, the Nigerian forward recently signed a one-year contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Although Boniface’s previous contract was already set to run until 2028, the German club exercised the option to extend it by an additional year, accompanied by a significant pay raise.

Following his transfer from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023, Boniface was earning €3 million annually. However, this extension saw his salary double to €6 million per year. Despite this increase, his new wages are still far below the €15 million per year being offered by Saudi Professional League side Al Nassr.

Should the move materialise, Boniface would become the highest-earning Nigerian footballer in recent years, surpassing Victor Osimhen's reported €12.8 million salary at Napoli during the 2022/23 season.

While Boniface is reportedly open to the transfer, it remains uncertain whether Bayer Leverkusen will be willing to part with their star striker, especially as they continue their pursuit of the Bundesliga title.

Alonso provides an update on Boniface's injury

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, has provided an update on the injury suffered by Boniface.

The Nigerian striker was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury during the final qualification fixture for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Rwanda.

Boniface has been ruled out of action and is yet to return to first-team training with the 2023/24 Bundesliga champions. However, the 24-year-old is now poised to make his return in time for the second half of the season.

