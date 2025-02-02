Victor Boniface was on the scoresheet in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory over the visiting Hoffenheim

The Nigerian international, who had been out for more than two months, scored within just 15 minutes of his return

It comes less than two days after his potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr collapsed

It took Victor Boniface just 15 minutes of his return to grab another Bundesliga goal as Bayer Leverkusen defeated the visiting Hoffenheim.

This comes barely 48 hours after his proposed move to Saudi club Al-Nassr collapsed as he was on the verge of sealing the transfer.

Boniface had reached a verbal agreement with the Pro League club, but the Saudi side abandoned the deal and then signed Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran for a reported €77million instead, Yahoo reports.

The Nigerian international made his 11th league appearance for Die Werkself and was quick to grab his seventh league goal of the season.

He had six league goals before suffering a hamstring injury as he was out of action for two months, missing eight Bundesliga matches.

Upon his return from injury, Boniface made the starting lineup and after just fifteen minutes, the 24-year-old put his side ahead.

The striker found space inside the area and latched onto the ball first-time to put his side ahead.

Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead for the home team after he was set up by Aleix Garcia in the 19th minute.

Head coach Xabi Alonso decided to rest Boniface at half-time as he was replaced by Patrik Schick.

Schick made it 3-0 shortly after the restart, however, Nigerian star Gift Orban reduced the deficit for the visitors, making it 3-1.

Al-Nassr miss out on Boniface

However, Boniface was sensational while on the pitch as Al-Nassr seemed to have missed out on a proven striker.

The striker was on the verge of completing his transfer to the joining the Saudi outfit for a reported €60m, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours.

He would have become Leverkusen's second most expensive transfer after Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea for €80m in 2020.

Boniface already completed his medical and would have earned a reported €15m per season before the move hit a roadblock.

