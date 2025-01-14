Xabi Alonso has shared the timeline of Victor Boniface’s expected return to fitness after his injury layoff

The Super Eagles forward has been sidelined since November after picking up an injury in the last international break

Victor Boniface, who joined Leverkusen from Union SG, was initially expected to be back in action by early January

Xabi Alonso has expressed concerns over the return of Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, whose recovery from a thigh injury has suffered another setback early in January.

The Super Eagles forward has been sidelined since sustaining the injury during international duty for Nigeria in November which forced him to undergo surgery.

Victor Boniface was meant to return in December after his latest injury but has failed to recuperate in the usual time frame. Photo by MB Media

According to Reuters, Xabi Alonso said ahead of Tuesday's Bundesliga home clash against Mainz 05 that Boniface is nearing a return to action but could not confirm the exact date for his comeback.

“Maybe next week, but only maybe. There’s still a question mark. He’s on a good path to feeling better. After that, he’ll need training time.”

Boniface had been enjoying a strong start to the season, contributing eight goals in 15 appearances for his injury setback.

How has Leverkusen coped without Boniface?

Bayer Leverkusen has not felt Boniface's loss since the Nigerian forward was injured with a thigh injury that kept him out for more than two months, as other players have stepped up to fill his spot.

Forward Patrik Schick has been the main source of goals for Xabi Alonso’s team as the reigning German champions mount pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich this season.

Schick scored four goals as defending champions Bayer Leverkusen kept up their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a commanding 5-1 win over Freiburg, Bundesliga reports.

The Czech Republic striker has scored a whopping 11 goals in six matches since the absence of Boniface after netting a brace in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-2 away victory against Borussia Dortmund in their first game in 2025.

Leverkusen eager for Boniface’s return

Leverkusen’s next match against Mainz will be crucial as the club looks to solidify its position in the Bundesliga standings.

The Bundesliga champions has performed admirably in Boniface’s absence after winning their last six games, but Alonso and fans alike are eager for his return to strengthen the squad’s attacking options.

While the 24-year-old forward’s absence is keenly felt, Leverkusen is committed to supporting him through his rehabilitation process. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see their star forward back on the pitch.

EPL club sends scout to watch Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League outfit Chelsea is keeping a close tab on the Nigerian forward Boniface and has sent scouts to watch the Bayer Leverkusen forward this season.

Boniface’s performances this season have lit up the Bundesliga before he suffered a setback after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of some top clubs across the globe and Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners for his signature ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

