Galatasaray have been working to sign Victor Osimhen permanently a few weeks into his season-long loan move

Napoli are aware of the interest but have maintained their stance that a deal is possible for his €75m clause only

A Turkish pundit has weighed in on the saga and explained why Galatasaray should ignore the deal

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to join Galatasaray when his season-long loan deal expires in the summer and a Turkish pundit has done the honour of explaining why.

Osimhen has been impressive since joining the Turkish champions on loan from Napoli and this has prompted them to start making arrangements to sign him permanently.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 UEFA Europa League loss to Ajax. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

However, financing the deal means Galatasaray will go above their means with Napoli unwilling to accept any offer below the striker’s €75 million release clause.

According to Transfermarkt, the club's record signing was Gabriel Sara, who joined from EFL Championship side Norwich City for €18mil in the summer, breaking the 24-year record set in 2000 when they signed Jardel for €17mil.

Turkish pundit advises against Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek is intent on signing the Nigerian desire knowing the reality of the club's finances and has activated multiple partnership agreements to finance the deal.

Turkish football commentator Bülent Timurlenk has told the club to abandon the mission to sign Osimhen permanently because it is unrealistic.

“If Victor Osimhen stays at Galatasaray, he will receive a salary of 15 million Euros and a 5-year contract. Moreover, you will have to pay a transfer fee of 65-75 million Euros, and these figures and contracts are really unrealistic," he told Haber Sari Kirmizi.

According to Timurlenk, Osimhen will earn about €65mil in five years plus his €75mil transfer fee, which means he will cost the club around €140mil in five years.

The Lions completed a deal for experienced striker Alvaro Morata. He is seen as Osimhen's new partner after Mauro Icardi's season-ending injury in November.

Some others regard the Spanish forward as Osimhen's replacement when he inevitably leaves the club and Icardi returns from injury next season.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray's offer

Legit.ng reported that Napoli rejected Galatasaray's offer after the Turkish champions reportedly submitted a bid of €65 million to sign Victor Osimhen permanently.

The rejection is a strong statement from the Italian Serie A club who have insisted that they will not listen to any offer below their player’s release clause.

