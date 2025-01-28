Nigerian social media users have dug up the video of Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba at Mabel Makun's mum's burial ceremony

Legit.ng had previously reported that Mabel, AY Makun's estranged wife lost her mother sometime in December

A viral clip of Annie and 2baba taking pictures with Mabel surfaced online and many have shared their thoughts

Some eagle-eyed Nigerians were quick to unearth a video of 2baba and Annie Idibia at a public event that they attended some weeks ago.

It is public knowledge that 2Baba shared a post on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, Annie, with whom he has two kids.

This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions from not only users of the online space but also celebrities.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Toke Makinwa earlier noted that 2baba was wrong to make a public video about his private family affairs. She warned him to prepare to fight 'them all'.

The marriage crash has become a hot topic on social media which resulted in a video of the former couple at Mabel Makun's mother's burial ceremony being shared online. The video saw Annie Idibia and 2baba posing for a picture with the bereaved.

However, there was no synergy between the couple, as many pointed out that Annie was also inappropriately dressed for the occasion.

Watch the clip here:

This video has now gained a lot of attention online.

Annie, 2baba's video spurs online comments

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@danielskenty said:

"Annie don’t want to even look at his face make she no go fall in love again."

@oz_abuja_shortlet said:

"2baba and the wife Dey use una catch cruise. Dem don pay 2baba to promote that young African show. If una like make una dey talk yeye."

@edithruchy:

"He actually gave Annie a reassuring hug 😍😍! This game is not over yet ooh."

@godstime_eghosa1 reacted:

"2 face don’t really look happy here 😢. God help both of dem."

@rozieiwara said:

"Why is that woman treating Annie that way? Haba."

@twis7010 said:

"She needs to stay clean."

@nanc_y6803:

"2baba love this woman but she be junkie who has capitalised on 2babas cheating scandal to deal with him in the name of I’ve put her through a lot let wife her."

@bisolaoluyemi:

"Drug dey d two of them head, see as dem Dey shake."

@yimsyyimsy said:

"The signs were there."

@adex4011:

"Why that woman on native come remove their hands from her body."

Annie Idibia and 2baba’s daughter reacts

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian music icon 2baba, Innocent Idibia, and actress Annie Idibia’s eldest daughter Isabella Idibia waded into their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his awaiting divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

Following that after making a new video restating his announcement that was first tagged as a rumour, Isabella reacted to it.

