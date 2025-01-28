A Nigerian lady has advised ladies to disabuse their minds from thinking they can change a man who doesn't want to be changed

She stated this while reacting to the trending news of 2Baba's separation from his wife, Annie Idibia

She said Annie made a mistake in her relationship with 2Baba and advised people to prioritise their mental health

A Nigerian lady, Blessing Joseph, has expressed sadness about 2Baba and Annie Idibia's separation.

Blessing, in a post on Facebook, advised women never to think they can change a man who doesn't want to be changed.

The lady said Annie Idibia made a mistake to think 2Baba would leave his babymama. Photo Credit: Blessing-Joseph page, Instagram/@annieidibia1

Blessing suggested that Annie ignored the red flags 2Baba showed and advised the actress to let him go.

She said Annie made the mistake of thinking 2Baba would leave Pero, his baby mama, and be committed to her.

Her Facebook post read:

"As a woman never you think you can clip a man or change a man who doesn’t want to be change, never ignore any red flags 🚩 that you see while dating, and mind you a public toilet will always be a public toilet, also Never you invest in a stranger more than you do to yourself, there’s a limit to every selflessness, #2baba Idibia he is a typical man for the girls so he doesn’t want to be committed, he just wants to be free as the birds 🦅.

"So Annie Idibia let him go, the mistake you made was you thinking that he will leave peros and her 3 kids ,so please 🙏 just falabale, your mental health is important, for the sake your children and your health, may God not allow us the first to become the last 🙏 and may he heal your broken heart 💔 .

"Moral lesson: if they fit leave African Queen that he mate while she was 15 yrs my dear sister who are you ????"

Reactions trail lady's remark about Annie Idibia

Kola Titus said:

"You are right, now ladies feel its wrong to be patient."

Ayomipo Adegboyega said:

"It is well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her encounter with Annie Idibia at a nightclub in Abuja and what she noticed.

Mum advises Annie Idibia on next move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum had advised Annie Idibia on what she should do next.

She frowned at the notion that Annie is the victim in the whole marital drama. She maintained that having a victim mindset is disempowering, takes away accountability and prevents healing. She added that such a mindset is destructive to one’s capacity to take charge of his or her life.

"...Victim mindset is destructive to the person’s capacity to take charge of their lives. It makes them appear helpless. They take on a passive stance in their own lives so they will repeat the same mistakes over and over again because they blame others for their mistakes instead of holding themselves responsible for their informed choices and the outcome of same," she wrote.

