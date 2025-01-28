Singer Adekunle Gold is celebrating his 38th birthday on January 28, 2025, and his wife Simi expressed how much she cared about him

She spoke about his journey in the music industry and how he started out great and is still doing great works

Simi also shared what some fans don't know about her husband and made some prayers for him, as his fans also celebrated his birthday

Singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, shared a sweet birthday note to her husband and colleague Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, as he turned 38 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The mother of one said that her husband has gotten better with age. Over the past one year, she admitted that she has been very aware of how much she likes her husband as a human being. She added that she has always known it but she now pays attention to it.

Besides, the Duduke hitmaker noted that it is not easy to consistently like someone she has to live with, be with, and sleep with everyday. She used the word 'almost' because whenever Adekunle Gold gets a gig, he quickly jumps on the next available airplane.

Simi appreciates Adekunle Gold on his birthday

The music star thanked her husband for being likable. Speaking about her wishes for him, she said that he deserves all the best things in life and prayed that God will come through for him forever.

She also informed him that if he could see himself through her eyes, nobody else's eyes would matter. The music star added that she loves her husband very much and she shared a video of their lovey-dovey moments.

Fans of Adekunle Gold also rejoiced with him as he marked a new age, and they wished him a happy birthday.

See Simi's post below:

Fans celebrate Adekunle's Gold's 38th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as fans celebrate Adekunle Gold's 38th birthday below:

@sheila.courage commented:

"Happy birthday Oko Simi our AG daddy."

@foladelef noted:

"Such a beautiful tribute. Stealing that "nobody else's eyes would matter" line. T for tenx. Happy Birthday, AG Baby!"

@theanjolaoluwa reacted:

"Happy Birthday Big Fish. Oko Simi. Baba Deja. We love you."

@jumoke_ab commented:

"This caption is so heartwarming. Happy birthday AG."

@maquillagebymaryam commented:

"Why is this video 1 hour long. Happy birthday to Daddy Deja."

@mercyartist3e noted:

"Happy birthday AG babyyy. Many more loving and goofy years."

@freakymay1 stated:

"Happy birthday Senior champ! We love you!"

@queen_laamie said:

"Happy Birthday, the Golden Man."

@teewhas_baffups noted:

"Happy birthday AG baby."

Adekunle Gold, Simi celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi basked in the euphoria of being married for the past six years and they celebrated it.

Simi shared a throwback photo from their wedding and when she was pregnant, and noted how she felt about being the wife of Adekunle Gold.

The songstress also posted other fun moments with their daughter Deja and affirmed that she loves her husband.

