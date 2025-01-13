Singers Adekunle Gold and Simi are basking in the euphoria of being married for the past six years and they decided to celebrate it

Simi shared a throwback photo from their wedding and when she was pregnant, and noted how she felt about being the wife of Adekunle Gold

The songstress also posted other fun moments with their daughter Deja and affirmed that she loves her husband

Singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, and his wife and colleague Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Simi was excited about the celebration and admitted that six years after marrying Adekunle Gold, he still makes her to laugh. She added that he is still the best man she knows and he is still the one for her.

The mother of one wished her husband a happy wedding anniversary and noted that she loves him. She further shared some beautiful old pictures to celebrate their special day.

Simi, Adekunle Gold celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

To mark their sixth wedding anniversary, Simi posted a picture of their wedding day and when she was pregnant. Adekunle Gold carried her as they had some fun at the beach. The 35-year-old also shared a video of her husband vibing to music and she stated that he was creating content to make money so that he could pay their daughter's school fees.

The couple had other memorable moments to share with their fans and Simi ensured that she posted them. She got her fans excited as she shared a video of herself, Adekunle Gold, and their four-year-old daughter Deja in a race competition.

Their colleagues and fans also spoke about their wishes for the couple as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

See Simi, Adekunle Gold's pictures in the slides below:

Adekunle Gold, Simi celebrate wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, marked the one-year occasion of their wedding.

The duo kicked off the celebration by sharing emotional notes to themselves on social media and fans could not help but gush at their lovely display of affection.

The couple topped it up by travelling to a beautiful destination to make their one-year anniversary even more unforgettable.

