Singer Adekunle Gold has acknowledged all God has done for him since he released his hit song Pick Up in 2019

A fan, Amee Rolling Dollar, had asked him how he felt listening to the song, which was a prayer to God in 2025

The Sinner crooner shared his feelings which were supported by his fans, who prayed that God should also bless them

Singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, was filled with gratitude after one of his fans, Amee Rolling Dollar, reminded him of his 2019 hit song Pick Up.

In the song, the singer asked God to pick up his call and answer his prayer requests. He added that he also wants to ride a Benz, noting that billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, who lives in affluence, does not have two heads.

God has granted Adekunle Gold's wish to be successful and he admitted that he now has everything he asked God for in his song.

Fans thank God for Adekunle Gold's life

The Orente crooner's achievements in the music industry were recognised by his fans, who appreciated God for granting him his heart's desire. His fans added that they were happy for him as they recalled the lyrics from the song Pick Up.

Some of his fans also prayed that the God who answered Adekunle Gold's prayer requests would also answer theirs. Adekunle Gold is married to his colleague Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, and they are blessed with a four-year-old daughter Deja.

See Adekunle Gold's tweet below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold recalls 'Pick Up'

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments as Adekunle Gold admits that God has granted all his requests in his 2019 hit song Pick Up.

@o_finest commented:

"This is the kind of response God has in store for me soon. I claim it."

@Tobbyg_gig reacted:

"Baba God o. Pick Up pick up. Èmi náà fẹ́ wa range o @adekunleGOLD o Lori méjì. Nah beg I dey beg ooo. Olorun orun. Pick up pick up."

@soloboiofficial said:

"The part that I love. Bàbá shey temi náà o. Tori mo feh dolowo. Mo feh dọlola. Emi náà feh s'orire. Answer my call o. That song na prayer point @adekunleGOLD."

@busayo_osunkoya commented:

"God has been faithful to you and your family."

@macburnertunes:

"I wish I can come watch your next stage performance. The memory I got from the last one is ever fresh, the energy, the passion you put into it, makes the memory unforgettable."

@Wittie_jay commented:

"@adekunleGOLD pick up my call too. Make I see 20k guide for this month."

Adekunle Gold buys Range Rover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was a dream come true for Adekunle Gold as he finally acquired a Range Rover eight years after singing about owning one.

The father of one shared a lovely picture of him sitting confidently on his new ride with smiles all over his face.

Celebrities, as well as fans and well-wishers, stormed Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page to congratulate the singer.

