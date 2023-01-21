Popular fashion designer Yomi Casual is a year old today and he has flooded his page with lovely pictures and a birthday message

His older brother, comedian AY also gushed about Yomi, who he described as smart, handsome and outstanding

Aside from AY, popular Nigerian celebrities including Yomi Casual’s wife Grace Makun have taken to social media to celebrate him

One of Nigeria's popular stylists Omoniyi Makun better known as Yomi Casual clocks a year older today, January 21.

To make it special, Yomi Casual shared lovely pictures of him slaying handsomely in an Agbada outfit.

Yomi Casual pens appreciation messages to those who contributed to his growth. Credit: @yomicasual

In a birthday message, the renowned stylist penned an appreciation message to those who have contributed to his growth.

He wrote:

“Hello everyone, ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!!! I have realized that it was not just me but the contribution of many others which helped me grow. I thank everyone who is part of my journey. Happy birthday to me!”

See his post below:

Yomi’s wife Grace Makun also took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy message to her man.

See her post below:

Comedian AY, who is Yomi’s older brother also sweetly celebrated him with a birthday post.

See what AY wrote below:

Celebrities, fans pen messages to Yomi Casual on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday, my dear. I wish you all the best ."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy Birthday to you Yomi Casual."

mayyuledochie:

"Happy birthday great tailor! More life ."

tundewearitall:

"Happy birthday Yomi toh casual."

lasisielenu:

"On a soft. Happy birthday Jacuzzi ."

estherene:

"Birthday blessings bros. Live long and continue to prosper."

neo_akpofure:

"Happy birthday bros."

iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday big bro! God bless your new age with everything your heart desires."

