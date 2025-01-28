A video from AY Comedian's younger brother Yomi Casual's birthday party is circulating on social media

In the viral video, Yomi Casual wife in a heartwarming speech shared how the fashion designer made her a better person

At the end of the video, a voice similar to that of AY dropped a comment netizens termed a shade

More videos from Ayo Makun aka AY Comedian's younger brother and celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual’s 40th birthday party in Lagos have continued to surface on social media.

Recall that Yomi Casual, whose real name is Omoniyi Makun, shared a video showing the moment he visited AY's mansion where he presented his 40th birthday party invitation card to the comedian.

Yomi Casual's wife shares how he influenced her. Credit aycomedian/yomicasual

One of the viral videos from the party showed Yomi Casual's wife giving him a lap dance on stage amid cheers from onlookers.

Yomi Casual's wife praises him

To make the party memorable, the fashion designer's wife Grace Makun at the event gave a heartwarming speech where she spoke about her husband's influence in her life.

Grace expressed gratitude to Yomi for his unwavering support and encouragement during her challenging moments.

The mum of two revealed that the motivation she got from Yomi Casual helped her achieve success, including making millions in her business.

Grace’s speech in the viral video saw family, friends, and attendees clapping for her.

However, the highlight was the moment a voice similar to that of AY Comedian humorously remarked, ‘Abeg, make una help me clap for wife wey dey house,’ was heard towards the end of the video.

Watch video as Grace Makun speaks about her husband Yomi Casual's influence on her

Reactions trail Grace Makun's speech

The video has since triggered reactions as some netizens suggested the voice believed to be that of AY was indirectly throwing shades at his former wife, Mabel.

Read the comments below:

prettykenny2 said:

"Wife wey dey house bawo Ay? Ay&shade be like 5&6."

mrs_oec reacted:

"Ay you re so wrong ooo. Jesus how."

seun_dmummy wrote:

"When AY wife no dey house."

sylviakanu_chika said:

"The one wey dey house but some people no get stamina to kpai ontop man matter. If e pain you again repent truly before you enter another one cos them go still leave you again."

soft_steph_30 wrote:

AY! He say Abeg make una help me clap for wife wen Dey house."

abagbodi said:

"AY ooo, which one be wife wey dey house again???"

chidimmaozoh reacted:

"I was enjoying the video till I heard what AY said, that was so wrong of him, mocking his Ex-wife in an event like this... Real agbaya."

hannahmaiye:

"AY no suppose say this sha haba."

AY Celebrates Yomi Casual's birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Yomi Casual celebrated his birthday by sharing pictures on his page.

His elder brother AY also joined in the celebration, describing Yomi as smart, handsome, and outstanding.

Aside from AY, popular Nigerian celebrities including Yomi Casual’s wife Grace Makun took to social media to celebrate him.

