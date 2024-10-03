Members of Wizkid FC are not smiling as they keep going to lengths to prove their allegiance to the Ojuelegba crooner

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid took a swipe at Davido's ally, Tunde Ednut, a popular Instagram blogger, and mocked his disability

To buttress the singer's point, Tunde Ednut's full photograph has surfaced online, sparking reactions online

Nigerians online are having a feast as the gbas gbos does not seem to end anytime soon. While Wizkid has stopped his tweeting spree, the effects of his words from Wednesday, October 2, 2024, are still reverberating.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wizkid mocked Tunde Ednut, whose real name is Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, in one of his tweets, in which he said he does not exchange words with disabled people.

Wizkid FC proves Wizkid's point about Tunde Ednut.

Source: Instagram

His tweet shocked many who had never heard of anything related previously, as Tunde Ednut barely shared photos of himself online.

FC dig up Tunde Ednut's full photos

However, to prove a point, fans of Wizkid tasked themselves with digging up full pictures of the famous Instagram blogger, and they succeeded.

Two full pictures of Tunde have now started to circulate online, igniting varying comments from all over the internet.

See Tunde's full picture's here:

Fan react as Tunde's full pictures go viral

Legit.ng compiled some relations below:

@joy_cema:

"Alanta! Alanta! Alant! One leg up 😂."

@melanin_ruth_:

"I don’t see anything wrong with this pictures."

@_prettycimmy:

"Omo Tunde Big pass wizkid 😂 he fine pass am self."

@ijoba_santi:

"Tunde ednut go Dey collect SSI for Yankee be that 😂 I see why omo weyrey no come naija again."

@hrm_ola:

"Is it a crime to be disabled. You all need to be human."

@babyy_bekah:

"Nevertheless he still fine pass una wizkid."

Paulo Okoye cautions Wizkid to stop fighting

Meanwhile, music executive Paulo Okoye has lent his voice to the unending tweets of singer Wizkid against his colleague Davido.

Wizkid has been consistent with tackling Davido after the former picked the same date he wanted to release his song.

Several people have advised Wizkid to stop the drama, and Paulo wondered why the singer would say what he might regret years later.

