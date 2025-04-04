A lady saw a job she liked, and she decided to send in an application to be considered for the position

However, within just three hours after sending in her application, she got a rejection message from the organisation

Her friend advised her to reach out to the hiring manager on LinkedIn and it was confirmed that, indeed, she was rejected

A lady who applied for a job got a response that was not favourable to her within three hours.

According to a story which is trending on social media, the lady reached out to the hiring manager after receiving the rejection information.

The story was shared on X by Your OG, who said the lady in question is her friend.

He said he was the one who advised the lady to reach out to the hiring manager incase it was an AI that rejected her.

When the lady reached out, the hiring manager confirmed that, indeed, she was rightly rejected.

She was told that the company needed someone resident in Washington DC, not Atlanta where the lady lives.

The story goes:

"My friend applied for a job and 3 hrs later got rejected. I said find the hiring manager on linkedin and email them bc maybe your resume didnt get pass Ai. she did and the woman said she personally rejected her (lol) BUT she did give her tips on how to improve her resume."

Your OG said resume suggestions given to her friend have helped her to land another job.

His words:

"I feel like that was helpful. The main reason she got rejected was that they were looking for a person in DC and she lives in Atlanta but those resume tips helped her get another job."

Reactions as lady's job application gets rejected within three hours

@MrJonCee said:

"I’d be sick if my friend told me to go digging only to find out they did in fact laugh at my resume and hit the reject button."

@Evan0698 said:

"What is this belief that AI is reviewing your resume? It is not. And it is not definitely not auto rejecting resumes. It’s a human being rejecting you because you are not a fit, or because they picked better candidates. Its not AI lmao."

@paymusclemommy said:

"I've had applicants receive an email stating we filled the role when we hadn't, and we're still in the process of interviews. I would never have known if one of the candidates hadn't reached out to me."

@TrueNashWay said:

"It's good to ask because the last company I worked with was having problems because the AI kept rejecting everyone."

