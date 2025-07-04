Skit maker Trinity Guy has recreated the cover of Davido's 5ive album and shared it on his Instagram

The recreation featured fans dressed like Davido, complete with masquerades that mirrored the ones on the album cover

Music lovers were impressed by Trinity Guy’s creativity, tagging the singer to show him what the skit maker had done

Prankster-turned-skit maker, Trinity Guy, whose real name is Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, has taken his admiration for Davido to new heights with a video he shared online.

The die-hard fan of the Timeless crooner, Trinity Guy, recreated the cover for Davido's 5ive album.

Trinity Guy's fans react to his video after creating Davido's album cover. Photo credsit@davido/@amtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

The music star released the album a few months ago and it had garnered both criticism and praise.

In the video, Trinity Guy dressed exactly like Davido from the album cover, sporting a white suit and standing alongside a colorful masquerade, mirroring the album’s artistic theme.

He sang Davido's song, "Anything," while demonstrating the same pose and energy seen in the album art.

In the caption of his post, Trinity Guy expressed that his love and respect for Davido go beyond just the singer’s music.

Trinity Guy speaks glowingly about Davido. Photo credit@iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

He described Davido as not just a singer, but a movement, a symbol of hope that continues to inspire millions to persevere despite challenges.

Trinity Guy promised to always love Davido and explained that recreating the album cover was his way of giving the music star his flowers for his contribution to the music world.

He concluded by hoping that Davido would appreciate the tribute, calling him his mentor and noting that he had brought Davido’s music to life visually, capturing its soul.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Trinity Guys' video

Here are comments from fans about the video:

@ike_asika reacted:

"My best track from the 5ive album."

@elvisprisy said:

"love for Davido no be clout he has been steady showing love ,although some times en get scosco for head lol."

@iamdchairman shared:

"This love too much oooo , you need to see this."

@aremooba_ wrote:

"You fit dey pour your whole heart into something, and e go still look like nobody notice. But trust me, OBO no dey carry loyalty play. One day, all those efforts go shine, and the recognition go loud pass."

@erica.kiddwayaa commented:

"Wow! This os absolutely mind,.the creativity, the dedication, the attention to detail....everything is just top-notch! I can clearly see the passion and love poured into this. Kudo to you bro, you really went all out and made somwthing unforgettable."

@haywhylee_30bg reacted:

"Omo chioma go think say she love Davido pass this egbon."

@iamfreshbrain stated:

"Carterefe,na person like you be this,you no do reach this guy,yet David never call ham,no be say he no notice ham o,but he dey wait to see how long he can go without giving up the loyalty,but oloriburuku Ara e,you never do anything reach enough than to spit for people's face."

Burna Boy security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

Source: Legit.ng