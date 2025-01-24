Fashion designer Yomi Casual recently shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he visited his brother and comedian AY Makun's Lagos mansion

A clip showed the moment Yomi Casual specially presented his 40th birthday party to his elder brother, who in return prayed for him

However, the sneak peek of AY's crib has left many Nigerian netizens talking about the comedian's worth, among others

Celebrity fashion designer Omoniyi Yomi Makun, aka Yomi Casual, and his elder brother, comedian Ayo 'AY' Makun, warmed hearts with their bond in a recent video they shared on social media.

Recall that Yomi Casual marked his 40th birthday during the week, and AY celebrated his young brother in style on the new milestones.

Yomi Casual to host birthday party, invites AY. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

However, it turned out that the fashion designer would also be throwing an elaborate birthday party on Sunday, January 25.

Yomi Casual recently shared a video showing the moment he paid AY a visit at his residence in Lagos, where he presented the comedian with a birthday party invitation card.

However, the sweet moment between the brothers, when AY prayed for Yomi Casual, was not the only thing that caught attention. Some netizens could not help but drop comments about the comedian's mansion.

Yomi Casual's video captured the entrance to AY's mansion and the luxurious interior.

Resharing the video on his social media timeline, AY gushed about his brother and his achievements as he wrote in a caption:

"We shall be celebrating my baby brother's fabulous 40th birthday in style and grace this Sunday! 🎂🥳 I am grateful for all the incredible achievements we've shared and how God has guided our journey together as one big family. @yomicasual! Here's to many more milestones and memories! Cheers to you, bro! 🥂❤️ #MilestoneBirthday #FamilyLove #BlessedJourney."

Watch the video showing the moment celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual visited his elder brother and comedian AY's mansion below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY's mansion got burnt in a fire accident in 2023.

Netizens react to video of AY's mansion

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens dropped comments about AY's mansion, read them below:

fad84847 said:

"I go like start comedy next week but no sponsor."

DailyHappyMia reacted:

"It's always interesting to see how comedians turn their success into investments! Shows that creativity really pays off in more ways than one."

EdehAggar commented:

"Shey e Dey use prepaid meter so???"

bjt_10 said:

"One day all these pipu wee come tell us where them Dey see this money o."

MullingsJane asked:

"And his wife divorced him after two kids what do women want."

newediction3 commented:

"But after acquiring all this wealth why do they always involve in broken marriages does it mean that statement that you must bend to blow for this industry is true."

DAMIADENUGA wrote:

"Money dey comedy."

AY thanks God for brother's life

In other news via Legit.ng, the comedian expressed gratitude to God for his brother's life.

This was after Yomi Casual was involved in a serious car crash that landed him in the hospital.

Nigerians took to his comment section to praise God on his behalf, while others prayed for the comedian's younger brother's quick recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng