Comedian Ayo 'AY' Makun has celebrated his younger brother and fashion designer Yomi Makun, aka Yomi Casual, as he turned 40

The celebrity stylist noted what he was grateful for his 40th birthday and his older brother hailed his achievements

AY also recalled how he and Yomi Casual were discussing about their ups and downs, and how he wanted his family members sorted, and it caused their fans to react

Comedian and actor Ayo 'AY' Makun has shared how he felt about his younger brother and fashion designer Omoniyi Yomi Makun, aka Yomi Casual, as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

In a lengthy birthday post, AY said it felt like yesterday when he and his brother were navigating through the ups and downs, making sure everyone in their family were sorted. He described Yomi as an incredible man with so much to be proud of.

AY added that he was proud of Yomi Casual's achievements and the person he has become. Going down memory lane, the filmmaker said he often thinks about the day he decided that the birthday boy should move to Lagos.

AY celebrates Yomi Casual in touching post

The actor said that he may not have scored 100% in his other responsibilities as perfect example when it comes to keeping the home front intact, but he is proud to say the love and respect Yomi has for family is second to none.

AY stated that their late parents would be proud of Yomi in their resting places. The 53-year-old funnyman prayed that Yomi's day will be filled with laughter, joy, and all the things that make him happy. He added that he could not wait for Sunday when his brother will have a big birthday celebration.

Yomi Casual celebrates 40th birthday

On his part, Yomi expressed gratitude to God for making him to mark a new age. He said that he was grateful for the journey, lessons, and the love along the way. According to the fashion designer, he is embracing this milestone with joy, wisdom, and style.

See AY's birthday post for Yomi Casual below:

See Yomi Casual's birthday post in the link.:

Fans celebrate Yomi Casual at 40

Check out some of the reactions as fans celebrate Yomi Casual at 40 below:

@kelvin2aik commented:

"AY, you gave the ladder from where everyone climbed... Happy birthday sir."

@ovaz88 said:

"Making sure everyone was sorted''. I like @aycomedian happy birthday to Yomi."

@ayo_classical:

"Your meticulous and realistic words depict your realness. For sorting things out for your siblings, I applaud you sir. I wish him many happy returns."

@truthonduty:

"The best big brother anyone could have. Happy Birthday to Yomi."

@emmanuelsignatureevents:

"Happy Birthday Yomi Casual on behalf of the last born worldwide. We are so proud of you. More grace Yomi."

@veronica.julius1:

"Happy glorious birthday to you, more beautiful years to celebrate in good health and wellness in Jesus' name."

AY thanks God for brother's life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayo Makun had taken to his social media page to express gratitude to God.

The comedian's younger brother Yomi Casual was involved in a serious car crash that landed him in the hospital.

Nigerians took to his comment section to appreciate God on his behalf as others prayed for the quick recovery comedian's younger brother.

