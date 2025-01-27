An old video of Annie Idibia and 2Baba sharing relationship tips have resurfaced online following their separation

Annie Idibia in the throwback video shared the promise she and 2Baba made to each other to make their relationship work

The Nollywood actress' comment in the video has since stirred reactions, with many expressing concerns for her

Annie Idiba and Innocent Idibia 2Baba's 13-year-old marriage has become a topic on social media as many shared their take about the duo after the music legend annouced their separation.

Recall that 2Baba caused a buzz on social media after he issued a statement on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from Annie, stressing that they were working on their divorce.

Annie Idibia says every relationship has its ups and downs. Credit: annieidibia1/official2baba

2Baba while reacting to an update about his Instagram account being hacked went on to release a video to debunk the claim, while standing his ground about separation from Annie.

Annie Idibia and 2Baba's old video resurfaced

Following the music star's announcement, an old video of the couple giving relationship tips have resurfaced online.

In the throwback video, Annie acknowleged the quarel like every relationship, she, however, stressed that she and the music star had made a promise about not leaving each other.

"Every relationship has their thing going, every relationship is always going to have their obstacles, up and down, but love and trust will keep you, the way love is, it becomes a choice after all. If you have chosen to be commited to that person, you have to stay that way," she said in the old video.

2Baba, on the other hand, when asked to shared his relationship tip stated that it was God's grace.

"Na by the grace of God, that is the only thing I can say," he said.

In related news, Annie Idibia, who had two daughters Isabella and Olivia with the music star, in a viral video shared how she lost twin pregnancy last year.

Watch old video of Annie Idibia and 2Baba giving relationship tips below:

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians continue to express concerns for Annie Idibia. Others claimed she loved 2Baba more than he loved her. Read the comments below

herrikysbeautystore said:

"No matter how blindly you are in love you should know when your sanity is been messed up it SMO more love."

_jayvybez commented:

"2baba na werey legend."

zizi_fabrics_ reacted:

"Na she promise herself , it clear from beginning 2face neva respected her , she over loves that guy and in process lost her self .am glad he is doing diz publicly she will heal faster."

_lyf_of_sajoe said:

"Omo 2 face finished this lady."

thankful127 wrote:

"Theirs is not love; it’s obsession."

mrwellz101 reacted:

"If your life no Dey social media u no know wettin God do you I swear."

sandizpage said:

"Marry a man that loves you, not the one you love, men will stain your white.."

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie's daughter, Isabel, lamented how her parents were portrayed on the reality TV show.

The 15-year-old spoke on the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed.

