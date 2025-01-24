A video of rapper Odumodu Blvck sharing why he finds crossdresser Bobrisky annoying is circulating in the media

The rapper, in a viral video, also recalled his experience with Bobrisky during their days at the University of Lagos

Odumodu Blvck's comment has since spurred reactions, with netizens and fans anticipating the crossdresser's response

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, may have stirred up a new drama with Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, over his recent comment about the controversial crossdresser.

Odumodu Blvck sparked reactions after he shared why he finds Bobrisky annoying in a question-and-answer session on Hip TV's Trending.

During a session with an interviewer, Declan Rice Crooner was asked to provocatively name the most annoying figure among three social media personalities, namely Daddy Freeze, VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky.

Odumodu Blvck picked Bobrisky without a second thought, and he went on to share why he chose the crossdresser.

The rapper in the viral video expressed his disdain at Bobrisky’s attempts to sound feminine, which he considered forced and unnatural.

Odumodu Blvck further disclosed that he had known Bobrisky personally during their time at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“Bobrisky is very annoying. I find him annoying because of the way he talks. We went to Unilag together, and that’s not the way he talks normally," Odumodu Black said.

Watch the viral video of Odumodu Blvck sharing why he finds Bobrisky annoying over VDM and Daddy Freeze:

In related news, Bobrisky recently announced plans to settle down. The crossdresser also revealed that his female aso ebi will cost N2 million while the male cap will cost N1 million, stirring reactions from Nigerians.

Netizens react to Odumodu's comment about Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens applauded Odumudu Blvck, while others stated that Bobrisky would come for him. Read the comments below:

kvng_pecky said:

"Bob will soon reply."

_di.m.ma wrote:

"I like as he call him a 'HE."

officialblessedhomie reacted:

"Waiting for boby to risky reply."

badt_girl_riri said:

"Mummy of UK setting ‘his’ ring light."

cariscuisine_lagos wrote:

"Wait for bob responds cause this market you just buy is about to get interesting

officialomobolaji_:

"Okay I’m taking the front sit roll for the drama this weekend 😂 my pop corn pls."

therealenigma8:

"So Bobrisky went to Uni as in he’s a graduate?? Wow . Never knew o."

justifeh said:

"You went to school with him con mean say you know am, na only una two Dey the school?"

bxt_gadgets::

"Na all this kind thing they vex me, after you go carry timberland dey form big Kala,wey you for start to dey correct him brain from class, dey mend am@wetin no good."

What prison warden said about Bobrisky

Legit.ng previously reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison.

One of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that checks showed the kind of reproductive organ he had.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility.

