Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has tackled a 40-year-old man who wished to date her and revealed his intentions

The movie star gave a hint about not being comfortable with his age and she added that he could not afford her

Her post gathered mixed reactions from netizens including media personality Deacon Famous, who lambasted her

Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has become the latest topic of discussion after she posted her response to a man who asked her to be his woman.

The role interpreter had asked her fans to throw any questions at her, and the man shared his thoughts about her. He added that he was 40 years old.

After Nancy saw his comment, she said that he could not afford her and should move to the next person.

Deacon Famous drags Iheme Nancy

Media personality Awesome Chidiebere, aka Deacon Famous, was infuriated by Nancy Iheme's response to the man and he tackled her age.

According to Deacon Famous, Nancy is in her 30s and still being selective of men who wish to date her. He added that she was a commodity and more.

In her response, Nancy Iheme said that she does not care about the comments being made about her. She added:

"I said what I said. Comments don't get to me because I don't care. 40 years with red flags everywhere. Oga, you can't afford me. Period."

The exchange between Iheme Nancy and Deacon Famous was shared on Instagram.

Reactions as Iheme Nancy drags 40-year-old men

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the exchange between Deacon Famous and Iheme Nancy.

@last_born_goody:

"I will say it again! He who founded a girlfriend in Nigeria, automatically adopted and orphan."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Does it mean people are no longer entitled to their opinion? You people should let her be. Her life, her choice."

@sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

"Politely saying I'm not interested would have been much better and respectful. There's no age tag to a relationship anyone can find love at any age in life."

@ksolo_hitz:

"The question is what is that thing in you that makes you think someone can’t afford you? Sometimes una dey overhype una self."

@pearlsempire2024:

"But she's entitled to her own opinion and life. She knows what she wants. She's in her 30's doesn't mean she should settle for less."

@ade.s.uwa:

"Exactly what you should've said!! Not you can't afford me. English is not hard."

Nancy Iheme recounts moment with thief

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy had cried out after she accosted a thief who almost stole from a girl.

The actress narrated that she was in her car behind the lady who seemed to have issues with her Uber driver.

The lady ran out for help, and a thief seized the opportunity to steal her phone from the car; thankfully, Nancy intervened.

